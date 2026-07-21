NEXT WEEK! PGC Summit Shanghai returns next Wednesday, July 29!

PG Connects Summit Shanghai returns next Wednesday, July 29th

Start your ChinaJoy week at a business-centric summit

Meet developers, publishers, investors, platform holders and services

Don't miss this packed day of international networking, seminars, pitching, and a party!

Next Wednesday - July 29th - PG Connects Summit Shanghai returns after last year's vibrant debut that united over 630 attendees from 315 companies representing 31 countries.



Boost your business with our free meeting platform, expanded Big Indie Pitch, and dedicated networking sessions like the event party and cocktail mixer, and gain insight from a specifically curated five-conference track programme from 40 expert speakers.

Start your ChinaJoy week at a business-centric summit for developers, publishers, investors, platform holders and services

your ChinaJoy week at a business-centric summit for developers, publishers, investors, platform holders and services Connect 1:1 with key decision-makers from international companies such as Epic Games, IGN, King, Mattel163, Rovio Entertainment, Tencent and more

1:1 with key decision-makers from international companies such as Epic Games, IGN, King, Mattel163, Rovio Entertainment, Tencent and more Learn the ins/outs of China's distribution and consumption models, development and publishing practices, regulatory landscape, IP licensing and much more

You can see the full list of companies confirmed to attend here.

Tickets are available now from the official event website.