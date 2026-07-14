Save up to $80 before PGC Summit Shanghai mid-term rate ends this week!

PG Connects Summit Shanghai returns on July 29th after last year's vibrant debut that united over 630 attendees from 315 companies representing 31 countries.

As well as the specifically curated five-conference track programme from 40 expert speakers and a newly expanded Big Indie Pitch, the free online networking platform puts you in touch with local talent and international businesses such as G5 Entertainment, Kingsoft, Krafton, Mattel163, Revolution Games, Rovio, SayGames, Supercent, thatgamecompany, Wargaming and more.

Mid-term prices start at just $115, with savings of up to $80 – but only until midnight Thursday, July 16. Book now and save money!

Schedule: A packed day of seminars, a summit, pitching, and party!

10:00 – 11:20 Global Trends

Facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.



10:00 – 12:00 Big Indie Pitch

Showcasing and celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition offers essential expert feedback and a chance for media coverage!

11:20 – 13:00 East Meets West

Get the lowdown on entering the Eastern market as a Western developer, and how to reach Western audiences as an Eastern studio.

14:00 – 15:00 Ad Insights

In-game ads remain central to many studios' monetisation strategy – come discover the latest trends and advice.

15:00 – 16:00 The Growth Track

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game.

16:00 – 17:20 AI Gamechangers Summit

Explore AI's role in game development and how China is leading when creating new, unique experiences.

17:30 – 18:00 Big Indie Pitch Awards Ceremony

The day's winning teams get celebrated live on stage at the end of the summit!

19:30 – 22:30 The Pocket Gamer 20th Anniversary Party

Join us for relaxed, out-of-hours networking – some big deals made during PGCs have come from connections made here!

Book now!

Don't miss the chance to buy discounted tickets at mid-term prices from the official event website.