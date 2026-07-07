Why developers can't miss PG Connects Summit Shanghai

China remains the world’s largest and most lucrative games market.

Not only is Shanghai one of the world’s leading esports cities, it's also a key location in terms of game publishing, monetisation strategy and user acquisition.

Already confirmed to attend: Kingsoft, Krafton, Mattel163, Revolution, Rovio, SayGames, Supercent, thatgamecompany, Wargaming.

While China remains the world’s largest and most lucrative games market, Shanghai holds a significant position both within the Chinese and the global games industry.

A corporate stronghold, numerous leading local and global game companies are based in the city - making it a key hub for developers looking to break into the market. However, navigating this sector is another story filled with its own challenges due to changing regulatory and cultural frameworks.

Attending one of Asia’s most high-profile game events such as ChinaJoy can be a great help to get to grips with these hurdles.

Now an official strategic content partner for ChinaJoy, Pocket Gamer Connects returns for the second Shanghai Summit on July 29th, just ahead of the main event.

Offering cultural and market insights, real networking opportunities and critical strategic guidance, Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai is essential for companies hoping to enter or expand within the region.

Not only is Shanghai one of the world’s leading esports cities, it's also a key location in terms of game publishing, monetisation strategy and user acquisition. Add to this the dozens of smaller studios and indie developers operating out of the city, due to its favorable business conditions.

From indie developers to bigger studios, Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai provides access to the right people from all sections of the industry. With delegates from the whole ecosystem, we cover formats across mobile, PC and console to XR, web3 and AI.

Looking to establish connections with game makers, publishers, tool developers, advertising companies, or infrastructure providers? Pocket Gamer Connects is the ideal platform, facilitating impactful strategic relationships and networks.

The one-day summit is also packed with invaluable industry-specific content giving insight into both regional and global industry trends, emerging and future technologies, as well as wider market dynamics that lead to informed business strategies and potential investments.

Key reasons to attend:

Get access to the world’s largest and most lucrative games market.

Shanghai is a corporate hub bustling with both local and global games companies.

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai serves as a gateway, well-timed just ahead of ChinaJoy.

Discover invaluable cultural and market content specific to the Chinese games sector.

Build impactful business connections with every area of the industry.

As for some of the companies already confirmed to attend and speak at the summit, you'll find Kingsoft, Krafton, Mattel163, Revolution, Rovio, SayGames, Supercent, thatgamecompany, Wargaming and many more.

Tickets are available now from the official event website.