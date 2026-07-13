What’s going on during this month’s Shanghai Games Week?

Wednesday July 29th: PG Connects Summit Shanghai 2026 & Pocket Gamer 20th Anniversary Party.

Thursday July 30th: Pocket Gamer Mixer in association with EnJoyPay.

Friday July 31st: Indie Game Gacha Party.

Saturday August 1: DFO ChinaJoy Party 2026.

Heading to ChinaJoy this month? There’s a lot going on in China's most populous city around the world’s biggest games and digital entertainment expo. Of course, we're delighted to be official strategic content partners for the 2026 edition, but here’s a quick roundup of games industry events to take in while you’re in town later this month.

Wednesday, July 29th

08:30 - 18:00 PG Connects Summit Shanghai 2026

PG Connects Summit Shanghai returns on July 29th after last year's vibrant debut that united over 630 attendees from 315 companies representing 31 countries. As well as our free meeting platform, expanded Big Indie Pitch, and dedicated networking activity, this year's one-day Summit features a specifically curated five-conference track programme from 40 expert speakers.

19:30–22:30 Pocket Gamer 20th Anniversary Party

Meet the Pocket Gamer 20th Anniversary Party: a staple of our PGC events in 2026, and the perfect way to wind down after a hard day’s conferencing. Come and share memories, laughs, and a few drinks with us and your peers for some relaxed, out-of-hours networking – some of the big deals made during PGCs have come from connections made here! Open to all Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai 2026 attendees.

Thursday, July 30th

Full Day Game Developers RoadShow (4th Season)

The 4th Game Entrepreneur Roadshow is a game industry exchange event initiated and organized by veteran game industry professional Dong Guanjun. The event focuses on the development of small and medium-sized game startups, and builds an industry exchange platform around core areas such as investment and financing, agency publishing, game overseas, AI + games, customized outsourcing, and IP cooperation and licensing.

19:30-23:30 Future Forward - ChinaJoy 2026 After Party

This year, again in Shanghai. Jointly presented with Future Forward Party. When AI is reshaping the gaming industry, the real driving force for the industry forward is still about the connection between people. Take in the most beautiful night view of Shanghai. More than just a party, it is also a global game.

19:00-22:00 Pocket Gamer Mixer in association with EnJoyPay

Connect with the leading western mobile games media and network with global developers and publishers at our industry meet-and-greet event. Join us for drinks and snacks, and chat with local and Western developers and publishers to explore international opportunities, emerging markets, growth opportunities, and strategies for success!

Friday, July 31st

14:00-17:00 ChinaJoy

Since its debut in 2004 as the China Digital Entertainment Exhibition, last year’s edition of ChinaJoy broke records with in excess of 410,000 attendees. This year’s event will feature the ‘B2B Negotiation Zone’, spanning 25,000 square metres and hosting over 500 exhibitors. The 23rd China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference (ChinaJoy), themed ‘Level Up With AI’, will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from July 31st to August 3rd.

19:30-23:30 Indie Game Gacha Party

An offline indie game party to build an interactive platform for developers, investors, publishers, and players. Held at the Caohejing Conference Center, presented by the China indie Game Alliance (CiGA)​ and co-organised by the University Students Game Development Association Plus (UGDAP), this is a party built for one reason: getting developers, investors, publishers, and players in the same room - sharing thoughts on games and generating new ideas.

Saturday, August 1st

20:00-23:00 DFO ChinaJoy Party 2026

DFO Performance is bringing together some of the biggest names in affiliate marketing, ecommerce, performance marketing and digital advertising for an exclusive evening at Cream Club, one of Shanghai's premier nightlife destinations.

It's an evening designed for the people driving growth across Asia's performance marketing industry.

See you there?

Whether we see you at the summit, party, mixer or at one of the other events around town, we look forward to catching up with our friends in Shanghai in 2026 - and making new ones, too.