Save up to €250 on PGC Nordics this week

Early Bird prices start at just €152

Some ticket prices rolled back to 2016

Book before midnight this Thursday, August 13

We're thrilled to return to Helsinki to gather – and celebrate! – the games industries from across Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland. Still a proud partner of Finnish Games Week, our rebranded and expanded Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics conference takes place on October 20th and 21st.

It's where Northern Europe's developers, publishers, investors, service providers, and platforms connect, and the global games industry comes to do business, gain local insight, and find the next fresh opportunities.

Over 1,500 attendees from 50 countries (70% game makers – 50% C-level execs)

58 hours of content across two days

Mobile, PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, HTML5, and more

Curated multitrack agenda providing market insight from 150+ speakers

Stellar companies like Supercell, King, Rovio, Embark, Remedy, EA Dice, Stillfront, and many more

Direct access to active global game investors through curated sessions

One ticket, three events (PGC partner summit access included)

Early Bird prices start at just €152 – with some ticket prices rolled back to 2016! Book before midnight this Thursday, August 13, to join us this October at the best rate!