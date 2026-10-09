5 more seminars you'll want to catch at next month’s PG Connects Summit Montréal 2026

Bringing mobile to MIGS.

PG Connects Summit Montréal will be held November 10th.

A special 15% off for PG Connects attendees.

Coming up this November 10th, PG Connects Summit Montréal 2026 will bring mobile games to the Montréal International Game Summit (MIGS).

We’ve previously shared information about the conference tracks, and our first five seminar highlights. Today we’ll highlight a few more seminars you won’t want to miss.

Strategic Alternatives' partner Rhys Dekle will ask the question that while AI may make your game cheaper, does it make your studio more valuable from a dealmaker's point of view? Drawing on live sell-side deals, this talk gives founders and investors a framework for telling durable value from the margin mirage. It explores why most AI savings get competed away, what breaks in diligence when a ‘moat’ is just a prompt library, and which side of the table captures the upside. You'll leave able to see through the AI-efficiency story to what a buyer will actually pay for.

VP, production and technology, Alexandre Denault will tell the story of Hyper Hippo Entertainment’s Adventure Capitalist 9.0. After nine years, Adventure Capitalist had become a legacy success story with a codebase that was almost impossible to change. Every update had side effects and every new idea had to fight the weight of old decisions. So in 2022, we made the risky call to rewrite the game from the ground up. This talk covers why we did it, what we got wrong, what we learned the hard way and how a rewrite can be both the best and worst idea.

Learn how to build your Discord server through every stage of game development with senior developer advocate, Anthony Tešija. He’ll explain how your Discord server isn't just a community - it's a development tool. This talk will cover channels, roles, events, moderation and how to bring players from your game into your community and keep them engaged.

Want to find out how an indie company can thrive in difficult times by building real capacity for change? That’s exactly what ALTKEY’s VP strategic growth, Frederic Tremblay will cover. With the interactive entertainment industry facing real headwinds - including platform gatekeeping, high capital requirements, overcrowded marketplaces, and constant pressure to innovate faster while staying sustainable - Tremblay explains how independent studios’ ability to change, adapt and stay organised has become the difference between surviving and thriving.

The schedule also features Reflector Entertainment’s narrative director, Lonnie Nadler; while Robert Warren, chief creative officer at LoopLight Studios will share the science behind games that players can't put down.

Fabulous fringe events

As well as the expert-led seminar schedule, we’re also bringing two fringe events to MIGS:

The Big Indie Pitch is a Mobile + PC + Console edition that gives each developer five minutes with a panel of experts offering all entrants feedback in real-time and post-event via email too.

Connector SpeedMatch pairs game developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors looking for their next project.

They’re both excellent opportunities for curated networking in addition to the organic meetings you could have, choosing from more than 1,500 international game developers, publishers, service providers and investors.

Special PG Connects discount

We've arranged a special 15% off for PG Connects attendees with MIGS. Tickets are available now with Early Bird Prices for a delicious double discount.