5 seminar highlights for next month’s PG Connects Summit Montréal 2026

PLUS: The Big Indie Pitch is a Mobile + PC + Console edition

PLUS: Connector SpeedMatch pairs game developers with publishers and investors

We've arranged a special 15% off for PG Connects attendees

Coming up this November 10th, PG Connects Summit Montréal 2026 will bring mobile games to the Montréal International Game Summit (MIGS).

We’ve previously shared information about the conference tracks, and today we’ll highlight a few of the seminars you won’t want to miss.

LiveOps Strategy

First up is Lucas Labordiere and Karl Dandan of Ludia who will reveal the secrets behind a decade of running a mature live title. How the event cadence gets set, what happens to an economy that's absorbed a decade of currency injections and how you keep a rotation fresh for players who have seen every event type you've ever shipped without scope creep.

How to build resilient live service businesses for fun and profit

Sean Wylie-Toal of Extra Dimension Games has more LiveOps advice as they share lessons and insights from thousands of updates, and hundreds of AB tests from their time at EA building The Simpsons Tapped Out, and running Extra Dimension Games for nine years. Learn how to develop 4D execution skills, what it takes to keep the content furnace fed and why every game should be live operable.

What founding a studio actually costs

Phantom Rowboat’s Jon Huffman shares the thing nobody warns you about setting up your own studios isn't the workload; it's that every decision is now yours. There’s no one behind the scenes removing these hurdles because you’re now the one behind the scenes.

Huffman explains where their first contract came from and why it didn't pay, why they self-incorporated against everyone's advice, what it saved and what it cost. As he tells us, “This talk is about the journey we've been on to build a games business, and how it's so much more than just making games."

The UA Playbook

This panel brings together user acquisition experts to break down the latest tactics for driving efficient growth. We'll explore what's working across the games industry, what's not working, and how studios are evolving their UA methods to stay competitive and master the ability to acquire new users.

Writing for Established IP

Writing for pre-existing characters and worlds is a must-have skill for any game writer. This panel features industry veterans including Motive Studio’s Ashley Cooper, discussing the opportunities and challenges of working with established worlds both in-house and licensed.

More from MIGS

MIGS26 returns with more stages, more speakers, and more opportunities to grow your business and career. This year features a further three content stages – spanning business, external development strategies, and game development tracks – to deliver the insights, strategies and stories shaping what’s next.

Upcoming highlights include:

How IO Interactive’s studio strategy shaped 007 First Light explores how IO Interactive evolved from a single studio into a globally connected development organisation while building 007 First Light. Sandra S. Mondahl shares lessons on scaling teams, maintaining culture across locations, enabling effective leadership in distributed environments, and connecting local studio strengths to a shared global vision.

Alex Massé, the founder and lead developer of Paralives, will detail how what started as a solo project managed to become a successful life simulation game thanks to a marketing-first strategy. An overview of the challenges encountered will cover many aspects of the project such as Patreon crowdfunding, technical difficulties, art direction, expanding the team, marketing, Early Access and more.

Relive Ghost Ship Games’ decade-long journey from a fledgling indie studio to the curators of a massive global IP and partnership with Coffee Stain leading to over 12 million players. Hear honest lessons learned and how things changed when the IP expanded into spin-offs.

Fabulous fringe events

As well as the expert-led seminar schedule, we’re also bringing two fringe events to MIGS.

The Big Indie Pitch is a Mobile + PC + Console edition that gives each developer five minutes with a panel of experts offering all entrants feedback in real-time and post-event via email too.

Connector SpeedMatch pairs game developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors looking for their next project.

They’re both excellent opportunities for curated networking in addition to the organic meetings you could have, choosing from more than 1,500 international game developers, publishers, service providers and investors.

Special PG Connects discount

We've arranged a special 15% off for PG Connects attendees with MIGS. Tickets are available now with Early Bird Prices for a delicious double discount.