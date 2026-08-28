Cutting edge content in Canada with PGC Summit Montréal

Join us this November 10th as we bring mobile games to the Montréal International Game Summit (MIGS). Taking place within the larger event, PG Connects Summit Montréal 2026 delivers the principal names in mobile to the global games industry during MIGS.

Focusing on Mobile and AI – regarded by leading analysts as the games industry’s ‘growth engines’ – our full-focus summit offers 500 mobile games professionals an unparalleled opportunity to turbo-charge their networking whilst getting business-beating insight, latest industry trends and more.

Our multi-track themed conference schedule includes:

Global Trends

Embark on a journey that spans across continents, as we present you with an expansive view of the games industry's latest trends, facts, figures, and insights from around the world.

Delve into the dynamic landscapes of both the East and the West, gaining a comprehensive understanding of regional nuances, market dynamics, and emerging opportunities. Stay informed and inspired by the diverse and ever-evolving global games industry, ensuring you remain at the forefront of this thrilling and vibrant ecosystem.

Game Maker Insights

Immerse yourself in real-world case studies from the forefront of the industry, delving into diverse areas such as game design, audio production, character design, user experience (UX), and narrative development.

Gain valuable insights from these practical examples that showcase successful approaches, innovative techniques, and effective strategies employed by industry professionals. Expand your knowledge and stay inspired by the experiences shared by experts in these key domains of game development and design.

The Growth Track

In addition to mastering gameplay mechanics, understanding user acquisition and retention techniques is crucial for growing your game. Gain essential insights into effective strategies on how to grow your business in adverse and new environments, optimise your game's user interface, and continuously analyse player feedback.

With these strategies for expanding into new territories and adapting to changing market conditions, you can attract and retain a dedicated player base, ensuring steady growth and success for your game.

The Big Indie Pitch



As well as the seminars, we'll host a special Mobile, plus PC + Console Edition of this unique indie developer competition. With a quick-fire format, each game maker gets a frantic five minutes (including Q&A) with our panel of experts to make the case for why their title should be judged the winner.

All entrants receive constructive feedback in real-time and get to hone their presentation skills. The day's winners will then be presented with their awards live on stage at the end of the summit!

1 ticket, 2 conferences

Your ticket also grants access to the whole MIGS conference. Presented by La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec in partnership with XP Gaming, MIGS is Canada’s largest and longest-running B2B video game conference and the gateway to the North American video game industry.

Last year's event gathered more than 1,500 international game developers, publishers, service providers and investors. The 2026 edition will feature three content stages of expert-led talks, as well as a business lounge, show floor, an ExDev Hub and an Indie Zone.

Special PG Connects discount

We've arranged a special 15% off for PG Connects attendees with MIGS. Tickets are available now with Early Bird Prices for a delicious double discount.

Invitation to speak

We're looking for expert speakers for our new Canadian event with insight and experience in mobile games to share with our audience of industry professionals. In return, you will gain complimentary VIP entry to the event, grow your brand and help shape the future of the industry. Apply now