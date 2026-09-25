Meet publishers and investors through Connector SpeedMatch at PG Connects Summit Montréal
- Speed-dating style is perfect for first contact meetings
- Open to all qualifying (and registered) attendees
- Apply before Tuesday, October 27th
You could arrive at PG Connects Summit Montréal this November 10th with a pre-arranged pipeline of prospects thanks to Connector SpeedMatch.
These sessions pair game developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors looking for their next project. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects – long enough to establish whether there is a viable connection worth pursuing; short enough to enable multiple meetings within the session.
Are you a mobile, PC or console game maker looking for publishing support or investment for your next big project? Perhaps you’re a publisher in search of new talent, or an investor on the hunt for an exciting new opportunity? If so, our Connector SpeedMatch is tailor-made for you!
The Connector SpeedMatch session is open to all qualifying (and registered) attendees. There’s no additional charge but there is a filtering process - apply here before Tuesday, October 27th.