Meet publishers and investors through Connector SpeedMatch at PG Connects Summit Montréal

Speed-dating style is perfect for first contact meetings

Open to all qualifying (and registered) attendees

Apply before Tuesday, October 27th

You could arrive at PG Connects Summit Montréal this November 10th with a pre-arranged pipeline of prospects thanks to Connector SpeedMatch.

These sessions pair game developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors looking for their next project. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects – long enough to establish whether there is a viable connection worth pursuing; short enough to enable multiple meetings within the session.

Are you a mobile, PC or console game maker looking for publishing support or investment for your next big project? Perhaps you’re a publisher in search of new talent, or an investor on the hunt for an exciting new opportunity? If so, our Connector SpeedMatch is tailor-made for you!

The Connector SpeedMatch session is open to all qualifying (and registered) attendees. There’s no additional charge but there is a filtering process - apply here before Tuesday, October 27th.