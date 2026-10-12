MIGS Early Bird ends this week

MIGS returns on November 10th and 11th

Register before October 16th to save CA$100

Plus 15% off for PG Connects attendees

The Montréal International Game Summit (MIGS) returns next month - on November 10th and 11th - with more speakers and opportunities to grow your business and career. It's already Canada’s largest and longest-running B2B video game conference and this year features a further three content stages – spanning business, external development strategies and game development tracks – to deliver the insights, strategies and stories shaping what’s next.

Register your tickets before this Thursday, October 16th and you could save CA$100 (£50) before they reach full price. Even better, we've arranged a special 15% off for PG Connects attendees. Just make sure to register via this link, which applies code MIGS26-PGC15.

PGC Summit Montréal

A special discount for PG Connects attendees, we say? Why, yes! For the first time, we'll be there with PGC Summit Montréal taking place within the larger MIGS event. We're bringing a mobile-focused schedule of content to Canada covering Global Trends, Game Maker Insights, and The Growth Track. We already shared five of our seminar highlights and we'll also host a Big Indie Pitch and introduce developers to publishers and investors via Connector SpeedMatch.

Every ticket grants access to both MIGS and PGC Summit Montréal for one compelling conference experience. Book now to claim your combined Early Bird price PLUS a PG Connects discount.