Nintendo Music has added the first mobile game to its library.

Pikmin Bloom has arrived on the service after celebrating its fifth anniversary.

It is currently alone in the Smart Device category.

Nintendo Music has introduced its first mobile soundtrack, bringing 27 Pikmin Bloom tracks to the app.

It’s been just over two years since Nintendo first launched its OST application, shadow dropped in October 2024 with a selection of Nintendo games soundtracks included. That catalogue has expanded regularly since, featuring game titles ranging from the NES to the Wii, 3DS and more.

The addition of Pikmin Bloom to the music library is a first for Nintendo Music. While the catalogue has grown from 23 games to well over 100, none of those has been a mobile title until now. When filtering those games by platform, Pikmin Bloom lands in its own category: the newly added Smart Device.

More platforms, more music

Last year naturally saw the addition of the Switch 2 to Nintendo Music’s lineup with soundtracks currently including Donkey Kong Bananza, Mario Kart World, the Star Fox remake and more. Nintendo has also been releasing teasers for new games via the app, such as the Ocarina of Time remake’s opening title music well before launch.

When filtering by platform, Switch 2 games appear on top, followed by the original Switch. This reverse-chronology continues all the way down to the NES. Notably, the Smart Device category appears between Switch and Wii U, likely reflecting Nintendo’s move into mobile after the old console’s lacklustre sales numbers.

More than 40 minutes of Pikmin Bloom music has been introduced shortly after the walking game’s fifth anniversary, wrapping up what’s been the game’s most lucrative year by far. The Scopely Explore title skyrocketed in Taiwan with a 900% increase in player spending this H1, even overtaking Japan as the current top spender - although it remains lower in lifetime spend.

Nintendo recently highlighted the game and a major update during the first-ever Pikmin Day.