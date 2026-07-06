Hot Five: Love and Deepspace's Valko controversy, Pikmin Bloom’s spending surge, and Umamusume: Pretty Derby’s $100m year overseas

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Love and Deepspace's Valko romance cancelled following backlash

Infold Games cancelled the inclusion of a new werewolf love interest named Valko in Love and Deepspace, following backlash from fans.

The character was due to be introduced on July 9th as the sixth male protagonist, forming part of the version 6.0 update.

2) Pikmin Bloom skyrockets to record revenue as Taiwanese spending surges 902%

Pikmin Bloom has blossomed rapidly during the first half of 2026, already earning 94% of its record 2025 revenue.

The rise in player spending has come primarily from Taiwan, currently the highest-spending market ahead of Japan with a 902% spending surge year-over-year.

3) What the West can learn from China's WeChat mini-games

SocialPeta CMO and head of overseas business Summer Liu highlighted how WeChat mini-games can scale into global franchises.

Liu said the model has a "three-in-one loop" with a structural advantage most Western platforms don’t have.

4) Umamusume: Pretty Derby races to $100m on mobile in one year overseas

Cygames’ Umamusume: Pretty Derby has trotted past $100 million in gross player spending in one year overseas, according to AppMagic estimates.

International spending still accounts for just 5% of total revenue, with Japan maintaining its position as the game’s key market. The US ranks second, contributing 70% of the overseas total.

5) Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand appointed COO of SEGA Europe's West Studios

Sega Europe appointed Rovio Entertainment CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand as chief operating officer of West Studios.

He will continue to lead Rovio while bringing mobile and live service expertise to Sega, aiming to strengthen sales across its portfolio.