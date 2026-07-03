Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand appointed COO of SEGA Europe's West Studios

Jurgen Post has stepped down and moved into an advisory role.

SEGA said the appointment supports its growth and multi-platform strategy.

The company expects closer collaboration between SEGA and Rovio.

SEGA Europe has appointed Rovio Entertainment CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand as chief operating officer of West Studios while he continues to lead Rovio.

Pelletier-Normand succeeds Jurgen Post, who has stepped down from the role and moved into an advisory position within the business with immediate effect.

According to SEGA Europe, the appointment brings Pelletier-Normand's expertise in mobile gaming and live service operations to one of the company's key growth priorities of strengthening sales across its diverse games portfolio.

The company said his experience will help shape its approach as the industry increasingly focuses on reaching players across multiple platforms.

Leadership changes

SEGA also said Pelletier-Normand's dual role signifies a strong cultural alignment with Rovio, as both companies share a focus on creating entertainment experiences while deepening collaboration between the two businesses.

“There’s a wealth of experience and talent across Rovio and SEGA Europe’s studios, and I’m relishing the challenge of bringing it all together to keep both businesses improving and innovating,” said Alex Pelletier-Normand.

“What excites me most is how much these teams can learn from each other. SEGA and Rovio share the same creative ambition, and bringing our strengths together puts us in a fantastic position to deliver for players wherever and however they want to play.”

SEGA Corporation president and COO Shuji Utsumi commented: “Jurgen came back to SEGA Europe in 2024 and helped set the business on an upward trajectory. The whole SEGA group expresses its warmest gratitude to him for his contributions and looks forward to his continued counsel in a new advisory capacity.

“In Alex, we have a leader who understands how to innovate. His expertise, and the close partnership between SEGA and Rovio, will be invaluable in taking both businesses to the next level.”