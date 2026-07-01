Pikmin Bloom skyrockets to record revenue as Taiwanese spending surges 902%

Pikmin Bloom has almost outearned all of 2025 in just half a year.

Spending has rocketed in Taiwan, recently accounting for more than 50% of global spend.

Walking game Pikmin Bloom has seen rapid growth over the first half of 2026, with monthly player spend peaking at more than double its previous record.

According to AppMagic estimates, Pikmin Bloom has generated $35.7 million between Google Play and the App Store during H1 2026. That’s already 94% of the $38.1m generated over the entirety of 2025, the game’s most lucrative year to date.

While lifetime revenue has been led by Japan, contributing 49% of earnings from the major app stores, during H1 2026 the country ranked second at just 23%. Rather, Taiwan has taken a recent lead with 52% of global spending this H1.

Players in the country spent $18.5m in-game so far this year, a 902% increase over H1 2025.

This has brought total lifetime revenue to $139.4m between the two major stores.

Flowering in Taiwan

Pikmin Bloom has been growing year-over-year since its release in November 2021, steadily increasing its player spending and scaling sufficiently to introduce real-world events akin to Pokémon Go and Monster Hunter Now.

Like those larger Niantic titles, Pikmin Bloom was acquired by Scopely as part of a $3.5 billion deal last year.

Since then, while Monster Hunter Now has made more lifetime revenue than Pikmin Bloom, the latter is making more monthly revenue in 2026.

Bloom was already blossoming prior to the acquisition but has since reached even greater heights. Prior to its 2026 boom, record monthly spending of $3.6m was achieved in December 2024. That was surpassed with $3.7m spent in February 2026, and the game continued through three consecutive months of global growth thereafter.

Now, Pikmin Bloom’s new revenue peak is $8.7m. This was achieved in May 2026, with 56% of that spending coming from Taiwan alone. A global decline to $7.1m in June broke the growth trend but still marked the game’s second-best month ever. Again, Taiwan accounted for more than half of all spending.

Meanwhile, spending in Japan was actually down 8% year-over-year compared to H1 2025.

The game has been available in Taiwan since 2021 but began to spike in installs in the country during March 2024, from roughly 5,000 per month before to at least 20,000 thereafter. This steadily grew to more than 40,000 monthly installs as of October 2025, when Scopely tapped into the budding audience with a real-world event called Pikmin Bloom Tour 2025: Kaohsiung.

After the event in Taiwan, installs in the country hit a then-record 124,000 in November 2025 and continued to snowball, reaching a peak of almost 700,000 fresh downloads this March.

Surging interest has even resulted in concerns online around resource scarcity. One worried player posted on the Pikmin Bloom support page this February, stating that "urban areas are overflowing with players, but the supply of mushrooms is nowhere near enough to meet demand".

Scopely is evidently looking to continue capitalising on Pikmin Bloom’s newfound popularity in Taiwan, with a Gold Seedling available in-game for players who visit Xpark Aquarium in Taoyuan, Taiwan between July 1st and September 30th. This Seedling will sprout into a red, blue or yellow Coral Decor Pikmin at random.

The developer isn’t focusing solely on Taiwan, either. The game’s fourth most-lucrative market, South Korea, was home to Pikmin Bloom Journey 2026: Seoul in May, a paid event with special missions, encounters with special Decor Pikmin, exclusive Mii costumes and more.

Beyond the record revenue seen this year, Pikmin Bloom also has a dedicated web shop for D2C purchases, meaning its actual earnings this year are likely even higher.

Read more about Pikmin Bloom on our sister site, PocketGamer.com.