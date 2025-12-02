Pikmin Bloom hits $100m after four years as 2025 becomes its best year yet

Pikmin Bloom's player spending has increased every year since its release, to a new record in 2025.

The title hit $100m in lifetime revenue between the major app stores on December 1st, 2025.

AR walking game Pikmin Bloom has hit $100 million in lifetime player spending between the App Store and Google Play.

The major milestone was achieved on December 1st, one month on from its fourth anniversary.

Pikmin Bloom’s revenue began to blossom in 2023 and has only grown since, with 2025 already its most lucrative year yet even with another month to go. The title has generated $34.8m in 2025 to date, according to AppMagic estimates.

Budding success

Scopely’s $3.5 billion acquisition of Niantic’s licenced games portfolio came at a time of substantial growth for Pikmin Bloom.

Though the game remains smaller than Pokémon Go and Monster Hunter Now in lifetime revenue and monthly player spending, it’s the only title among them to have seen growth every year since its release.

Furthermore, Pikmin Bloom's ongoing growth across the major stores has been achieved even with the launch of a web shop, a direct-to-consumer revenue stream introduced in August 2024. This means that whilst it’s grown on the major stores, some revenue has moved away to the shop, and thus the game’s true earnings are likely even higher.

After making $8.4m in its first full year, 2022, spending surged by 148% in 2023 to generate a further $20.9m. This coincided with the launch of Pikmin 4 on the Nintendo Switch, the first main series game in 10 years. Annual revenue then hit $33.4m in 2024, another 60% increase year-over-year.

Pikmin 4’s release appears to have helped drive installs in 2023, but likely wasn’t the only factor behind Pikmin Bloom’s significant growth. Monthly installs more than doubled after the Switch game released in July 2023, from 107,000 downloads in June that year to 247,000 in July, and they haven’t fallen back below 200,000 in any month since.

Though installs remain far from Bloom’s early peak of 4.6m in November 2021, the mobile game most recently achieved 667,000 new installs in November 2025.

Behind the bloom

As Pikmin 4 is now over two years old, it’s possible the series as a whole has grown because of the title and thus new fans are discovering Pikmin Bloom. However, considering monthly installs have approximately doubled while revenue has more than quadrupled from 2022 to 2025, in-game changes are likely a more important factor behind Pikmin Bloom’s revenue growth.

Among those changes, the Event Premium Pass was introduced in 2023 offering extra rewards to players during event periods. Mystery Boxes also became more of a staple, effectively loot boxes with a range of items inside. These are awarded for completing battles, naturally encouraging more playtime and incentivising players to increase their Pikmin numbers.

Pikmin Bloom also hosts Community Days like those seen in Pokémon Go. These have been present since launch, and give players a limited windows to buy tickets to participate and earn extra rewards while playing, or buy Community Bundles. Notably, the amount of coins in various bundles was reduced last year, meaning higher spending for the same amount of currency.

And, Pikmin Bloom also moved into real-world paid events in 2024, with the first event held in Tokyo with the allure of special décor and exclusive Mii costumes.

Before selling the game to Scopely, Niantic confirmed that over 10,000 players attended this event in Japan and that over 3.9 trillion steps were taken by players in 2024 alone. The title also reached its highest active player count more than three years on from launch.