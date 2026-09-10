September’s Collabs Corner: Raiding John Cena in Clash of Clans, Among Us in Subway Surfers, and more

Among the updates, announcements and marketing drives for mobile games, this bustling industry sees a never-ending flow of crossovers and collaborations.

Some partnerships see characters from one game IP enter another. Others see brands or logos show up in unexpected places. And, there are some that take place outside of the game entirely, especially when a celebrity’s involved.

With so many games and so many crossovers, it can be hard to keep track. So, here’s a roundup of all the latest collaborations happening on mobile.

Clash of Clans gets in the ring with WWE superstars

Supercell’s Clash of Clans has formed its second tag team with the WWE, bringing six wrestling stars in-game as playable characters. Among them are Cody Rhodes as Barbarian King, The Undertaker as Grand Warden and Alexa Bliss as Archer Queen.

The collaboration sees players join Cody Rhodes on the hunt for John Cena’s in-game village, unlocking exclusive rewards as they seek out his base this month. The more players raid, the higher the chance of locating the elusive locale. There’s even a Cody Rhodes statue to be found.

John Cena, the wrestling giant turned actor, is said to be a long-time player of Clash of Clans.

"People think this started in the ring with Cody. It didn’t. It started when I out-raided him in the game and he threw me off his team. 10 years later he still needs help," he said.

"This time he’s asking millions of you to take on my base. That’s fine. As I have always said - if you want some, come get some."

Subway Surfers gets sus

Running from late August into September, Subway Surfers has brought back a fan-favourite collaboration with Among Us. In a reprise of the Among Us Rush event, crewmates can don the appearance of Innersloth’s characters - unlocking or purchasing cosmetics for the endless runner.

Keeping things fresh, there’s also a brand-new map for players to explore, complete with a "new twist" on both characters and gameplay. The event comes as Subway Surfers takes on a broader space theme in the Cosmic Crossroads World Tour.

Outside the collab, Sybo is also selling a Touchdown bundle this month with a new outfit for the character E.Z, timed alongside American football season in the US.

Harry Potter goes back to school

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is counting down to the premiere of the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series.

Among its events this month, Jam City has planned the first all-new Castle Chronicles story called The Girl Who Loved, the arrival of three-headed Cerberus and a return to the new show’s setting, Hogwarts, after senior players graduated in recent years.

Heartopia rides the waves

Mintrocket’s Dave the Diver IP has surfaced in Heartopia with an ocean map to explore, ocean cleanup activities to get involved in and collectables to uncover. Dave’s blue and yellow wetsuit as well as his oxygen tank backpack were added to a dedicated event shop in late August, with the event rolling on like the waves into September.

The crossover has also brought themed accessories, furniture and recipes to XD Games’ cosy title, including some of Bancho Sushi’s signature dishes.

Pokémon Go flies high

Commemorating Pokémon’s 30th anniversary, Pokémon Go is partnering with Japanese airline All Nippon Airways.

An inaugural Green Pokémon Jet flight will take place on September 18th. The same day, specially designed All Nippon Airways PokéStops and Gyms will begin to appear at 14 airports across Japan, as will exclusive Timed Research and Raids. Pokémon caught through the collab will have a special Location Background to mark the occasion.

Fitting the green theme, Bulbasaur will appear with a jet-themed background through eligible Raids, but each player can only tackle one per day at each Gym.

Celebrating with a song

Also in the world of Pokémon, Ed Sheeran showed up for a special performance at the end of this year’s Pokémon Worlds esports event. The acclaimed singer took to the stage in San Francisco, singing the original Pokémon theme song with fans.

He’s actually collaborated with the Pokémon IP before, having sung the ending credits theme Celestial in 2022’s Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Fire Emblem marketing on mobile

Fire Emblem Heroes is a gacha built on crossovers with its own IP, regularly introducing characters from legacy games spanning its 36-year history. September 2026 marks an exception, with four new characters introduced from a new entry before that game’s release.

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave’s main characters Leda, Theodora, Dietrich and Kai have been added to Heroes’ gacha, and players can choose one to unlock for free. Challenge maps, a new difficulty tier and a story event have also been added, featuring the new characters. The aim is to help familiarise mobile players with some of the new cast and help them choose who they’ll start out with in the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive.

The event in Heroes arrived on September 8th, ahead of Fortune’s Weave’s release on the 17th.

Anime arrival in Isekai: Slow Life

Mars Era’s Isekai: Slow Life is staying on the anime course, with its latest crossover bringing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to the game. The event is aptly named the Isekai Demon Hunter Arc, giving players access to six fan-favourite characters from the franchise.

Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Giyu Tomioka and Shinobu Kocho have all been added, bringing their skills to the battle match-3 combat system for the month.

Educating eggs

Language learning app Duolingo has partnered with NetEase’s Eggy Party, first introducing the Eggy Party Quest in China. Exclusive rewards were made available by keeping a Duolingo streak for three consecutive days.

This has led into the second phase of the crossover on Eggy Island, again exclusive to China. Both apps are said to "share the same magic” with communities that return daily, hence the partnership.

Anime girls arrive in Puzzle & Dragons

GungHo Online Entertainment's multi-billion-dollar maker Puzzle & Dragons ran a short collab with the anime series Puella Magi Madoka Magica at the start of the month, offering "a new kind of challenge" with players sending teams into Expedition Dungeons.

Madoka Kaname, Homura Akemi, Mami Tomoe, Sayaka Miki and Kyoko Sakura were made available in the gacha to add to players’ parties, with various rewards up for grabs too.

More games, more crossovers

With the launch of Rainbow Six Mobile’s new season Operation Concrete Impact, Ubisoft has introduced its first collaboration with co-op heist franchise Payday. The crossover has brought two exclusive operator skins to the game, namely Hibana: Joy and Wamai: Chains.

Canadian LBC Studios has partnered with Canadian independent rapper Merkules for a collaboration in Hempire, bringing him into the mobile game alongside exclusive items and collectables, a limited-edition bundle and special events.

The SuperMotocross Takeover is live in Turborilla's Mad Skills Motocross 3 for the whole of September, collaborating with the SuperMotocross World Championship. The team-up has brought new SMX bike skins and gear, track editor props, emotes and more. In-game events are running throughout the month.

PUBG Mobile has partnered with American luxury car brand Lincoln for a new in-game collaboration that sees players able to drive the Lincoln Model L and Lincoln Navigator Black Label across the battlegrounds. The partnership will run from September 10th to November 9th, 2026.