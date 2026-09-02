Duolingo partners with Eggy Party in China

Duolingo has partnered with NetEase’s Eggy Party in China.

The Eggy Party Quest went live on August 26th, while an Eggy Island crossover is set for September 4th.

Language learning app Duolingo has partnered with NetEase’s Eggy Party in China.

It marks the app’s first game-related partnership in China, offering learners in the country the chance to participate in the Eggy Party Quest. By keeping a Duolingo streak going for three consecutive days, they can unlock exclusive rewards in NetEase’s hit party game.

The Eggy Party Quest went live on August 26th, with a crossover on Eggy Island set to follow on September 4th.

Education party

Duolingo has previously collaborated with Chinese open-world title Genshin Impact, which tapped into HoYoverse’s audience and offered rewards for players who built a Duolingo streak. However, the Eggy Party collaboration with NetEase marks the first time a campaign has been held for players in China itself.

The partnership was established as both Duolingo and Eggy Party were said to "share the same magic”, with communities that return daily for a fun experience.

At Pocket Gamer Connects in London this January, Simon Hade revealed that around 50 million users are active in Duolingo daily, 20% of whom have a streak of a year or longer.

Duolingo head of business development and partnerships in China Scarlett Yue Yuan said that the new partnership with Eggy Party brings the two IPs together naturally, with learning powering play and play rewarding learning.

"Building a partnership that feels native to both communities has been one of the most fun and rewarding projects I’ve worked on. I’m excited to see it come to life for the Gen Z and Gen Alpha communities who love both gaming and learning," she posted on LinkedIn.

"Partnerships like this take a village. Huge thanks to George Shen and everyone at NetEase Games for being such thoughtful and creative partners."