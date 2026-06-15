Where Winds Meet makes $22.1m on mobile in six months outside China

Where Winds Meet has made almost $100m since global launch, though China already had access.

Outside China, the open-world title has picked up $22.1m in six months.

Where Winds Meet has generated $22.1 million from global mobile players outside China since its global release on the platform on December 12th, 2025.

Over the six months since, including the Chinese version, mobile player spending has verged on $100 million. The title has generated $94.2m since the global rollout, according to AppMagic estimates of Play Store and App Store spending.

China already had access before the game went global and has continued to lead spending since, accounting for $72.1m of the $94.2m made over the past six months, or 77% of mobile spend.

The US has been the second most impactful on the platform, having contributed $8.6m or 9% of post-global mobile revenue.

South Korea ranks third at just $1.9m or 2%.

The game’s lifetime mobile earnings, including roughly a year of exclusivity to China, total $223.7m.

Chinese influence

Where Winds Meet’s heavy swing towards Chinese spending mirrors not only its earlier release in the country with time to establish an audience, but also its setting. The game takes place in 10th-century China with strong emphasis on the culture, including distinct martial arts and weapons.

To celebrate six months since the global launch, a Panda costume can be obtained until June 17th to raise awareness for wildlife protection. The Giant Panda is the national animal of China, native to the region’s mountains.

The open-world landscapes also draw inspiration from China. In the version 1.7 update, released on May 28th outside China, a new Imperial Palace expansion added a one-million-square-meter royal court and grounds to the game, populated with over 3,000 NPCs and a fresh stage for the next narrative arc.

Spending in the global version surged to $169,000 on update day, up 50% from the day prior.

Coinciding with the update, action director and choreographer Yuen Woo-ping has been confirmed as Where Winds Meet’s new global action consultant, known for his work on The Matrix, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Kill Bill and more.

The game’s developer Everstone Studio is a subsidiary of Chinese publisher NetEase Games, creating these expansive updates in a time when studios in Asia are dominating the games market. In 2025, eight of the 10 most lucrative new mobile games were developed in Asia, as were four of the top five.

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai returns on July 29th, with Super Early Bird prices starting at just $95 until June 19th.