Eggy Party cracks $750m in mobile player spending

NetEase’s party royale title and UGC platform Eggy Party has surpassed $750 million in lifetime gross player spending on mobile.

According to AppMagic estimates, the milestone was reached between Google Play and the App Store on December 6th, 2025. This was 3.5 years after its mobile launch in China and almost two years after global release.

The Stumble Guys-esque party game’s true earnings will be higher still when including alternative app stores, such as those in China, as well as Eggy Party’s web shop and additional revenue from its Nintendo Switch version.

Cracking the Chinese market

Eggy Party found a gap in China’s market with its release in May 2022. Its strong launch reportedly led NetEase CEO William Ding to become more involved in the game's development, and in 2023 it helped grow the firm's mobile revenue share to 75%.

Eggy Party went on to reach an audience of over 500 million players in 2024, a milestone reached in the weeks following its global expansion.

AppMagic data suggests 66% of Eggy Party’s downloads have come from China, followed by 19% in Indonesia and 3% in the Philippines. Meanwhile, 98% of mobile player spending has come from China, while Malaysia and Japan follow at less than 1% of player spending each.

That spending peaked in 2023, when the title generated $395.7m over the course of the year. This still accounts for 53% of Eggy Party’s $750m lifetime milestone. Player spending has fallen since, down to $183m in 2024 and $158.7m in 2025.

December 2025 was also the game’s least lucrative month in three years, at $6.9m. This was just 12% of Eggy Party’s peak of $56.2m, achieved in April 2023.

Though the fall is clear over recent years, the rate of decline has slowed and it’s possible the rise of web shops has shifted some player spending away from the major stores. Many top publishers achieved record direct-to-consumer figures in 2025.

As well as surpassing $750m, Eggy Party also has a second revenue source with in-game ads, rewarding players with resources and items while generating another income stream for NetEase. Through this hybrid monetisation model, the game’s total revenue is likely even higher still.