Destiny: Rising hits $10m in first month on mobile

According to AppMagic estimates of gross player spending on Google Play and the App Store, the game has made $10.2m with the bulk of that revenue coming from the US.

Players in the country have already spent $6.8m on mobile, equivalent to 66% of the game’s total thus far.

The UK and Germany rank second and third at 6% and 4% respectively.

On the rise?

NetEase Games launched Destiny: Rising globally on August 28th, 2025. A spinoff of Bungie’s main series, the title is set in an alternate timeline following a new generation of Lightbearers.

The title found fast success on iOS, boasting 90 FPS for higher-end devices and ranking as the third-most downloaded game on the App Store the day it released.

One month later, 57% of global mobile spending has come from iOS owners, who have spent $5.8m in-game. Meanwhile, Destiny: Rising didn’t rank on the Play Store until September 4th and has earned $4.4m there since.

Estimates suggest that launch day remains the game’s peak at $553,000 in daily player spending. After six days of decline down to $193,000, it saw its first spike on September 4th with the rising Play Store ranking, almost hitting $400,000.

Though this suggests daily player spending almost doubled overnight, it is likely some revenue was being generated on the Play Store prior to September 4th, just in too low a quantity to estimate.

Player spending has peaked and troughed through the month since then, having hit its second-highest peak on September 12th at $460,000. This followed one day after Destiny Rising’s first season, Season of Daybreak, started. It introduced time-limited event Benediction Day as well as new shop items, a Dragon Slayer bundle and UI optimisations.

Since then, NetEase Games has announced the title’s first Gauntlet Onslaught event, set to award the most skilled team with physical championship rings worth around $500 each.