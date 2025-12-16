Where Winds Meet hits 15 million players within one month of release

The title launched on PC and PS5 on November 14th with a mobile release on December 12th.

The mobile version has generated $130m on the Chinese App Store.

$557,000 has been earned overseas in the first three days on mobile.

The Imperial Palace content update is planned for 2026.

Where Winds Meet has surpassed 15 million players within its first month of its worldwide launch.

The news was shared on the game's official X account, thanking the community for embracing the title's shared journey through the Jianghu.

The player surge follows a staggered launch that began with PC and PlayStation 5 in November, before expanding onto mobile platforms on December 12th. Opening the game up to the mobile playerbase appears to have significantly broadened its reach.

Cross-platform play

The mobile release has already demonstrated traction after generating more than $130 million on the Chinese App Store alone. According to AppMagic estimates, the game earned approximately $557,000 in overseas revenue within its first three days of global mobile availability.

A contributing factor to supporting player growth is Where Winds Meet’s support for cross-play and cross-progression, allowing players to move between PC, console and mobile versions without losing progress.

Separately, developer Everstone Studio recently revealed a game trailer at The Game Awards showing The Imperial Palace, a new major content update planned for 2026.