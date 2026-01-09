NetEase Games veteran Lin Yunfeng resigns after more than 22 years at the company

Lin was the longtime producer and division head behind Fantasy Westward Journey

NetEase Games' executive Lin Yunfeng has officially resigned after more than two decades at the company.

As reported by Chinese outlet 36Kr Game, he was best known as the longtime producer and division head behind Fantasy Westward Journey, one of China’s most successful and enduring online games.

He first joined NetEase in 2003 and rose through the ranks on Fantasy Westward Journey, first as a core planner, later becoming its second chief planner, and eventually serving as producer and head of the Fantasy Division in 2015.

Leadership changes

Last year, NetEase carried out a broad internal restructuring of its games business. As part of that process, the Fantasy Division was split.

Responsibility for the PC version of Fantasy Westward Journey was handed to Wu Weicong, a producer associated with NetEase’s Marvel projects, while the mobile version was moved under a separate internal division.

Lin was reassigned to oversee an auto-battler project based on the Onmyoji IP, but has now chosen to leave the company altogether.

In December 2025, executive vice president and head of the interactive entertainment group Yingfeng Ding also announced his departure after 23 years. Ding will continue to advise the company as a consultant.