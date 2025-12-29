NetEase head of interactive entertainment departs after 23 years

NetEase executive VP and head of the interactive entertainment group Yingfeng Ding is leaving the Chinese publisher after 23 years.

The longtime exec’s last day will be on December 31st, 2025. Following his retirement, he will continue to act as a consultant for the company.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to Mr. Yingfeng Ding for his dedication and contributions," said NetEase CEO William Ding.

"He played a pivotal role behind the success of our flagship titles and was instrumental in building our R&D and operational capabilities."

Guillaume de Fondaumière, the CEO and head of publishing at NetEase-owned studio Quantic Dream, commented: “I would like to extend my appreciation and gratitude to Yingfeng Ding ("Ding Ding"), former head of Netease Interactive Entertainment.

“Ding Ding has been instrumental in NetEase's stunning growth over the past 20+ years, both as a game creator and a leader.”

NetEase is one of the world’s top mobile games publishers. So far in 2025, the company ranks seventh in the world for player spending, according to AppMagic estimates.

The publisher ranked 22nd in PocketGamer.biz’s Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 list.