Where Winds Meet makes $557,000 during launch weekend outside China

Where Winds Meet is available across platforms with its mobile version arriving globally on December 12th.

Chinese action RPG Where Winds Meet has finally arrived globally on mobile.

After generating more than $130 million on the Chinese App Store alone, the mobile version expanded worldwide on Friday, December 12th. According to AppMagic estimates, in three days it has already generated $557,000 overseas.

That figure only accounts for Play Store and App Store spending, meaning the game’s total revenue is likely higher including other platforms. The international version also arrived earlier on PC and console, on November 14th.

Winds of change

From its Chinese launch alone, Where Winds Meet is among 2025’s most lucrative new mobile releases. It was developed by Everstone Studio and has been published by NetEase Games.

Set during the Ten Kingdoms period, the RPG sends players out in 10th century China with open-world gameplay and camaraderie-oriented multiplayer in mind. Players can cure each other’s ailments, break friends out of prison and more.

They can also build relationships with NPCs, both positive and negative, by befriending them, provoking them, or even guiding them towards a better life.

Cross-play allows gamers to engage across platforms and, with the mobile expansion, take their recently started save files on the go. The mobile version also comes with a specially optimised UI, allowing players to master martial arts or duel with swords, spears and darts from their touchscreens.

Where Winds Meet embodies Everstone Studio’s focus as a company on open-world games and ancient narratives, combining real history with fantastical creatures. The emerging studio is aiming to utilise "international game production techniques" in this flagship game.