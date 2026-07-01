July's Collabs Corner: Monopoly Go meets The Simpsons, Brawl Stars partners with Adidas, and more

Among the updates, announcements and marketing drives for mobile games, this bustling industry sees a never-ending flow of crossovers and collaborations.

Some partnerships see characters from one game IP enter another. Others see brands or logos show up in unexpected places. And, there are some that take place outside of the game entirely, especially when a celebrity’s involved.

With so many games and so many crossovers, it can be hard to keep track. So, here’s a roundup of the latest collaborations happening on mobile. Stay tuned for more updates.

Learn about collaborations and marketing strategies and make deals at our Pocket Gamer Connects events, such as PGC Summit Shanghai on July 29th and PGC Nordics in Helsinki on October 20th and 21st.

Brawl Stars gets sporty

With the World Cup underway, Supercell has kickstarted multiple collaborations across its portfolio.

Brawl Stars has introduced the Super Ball game mode and the Adidas Starr Cup, a two-week tournament where players can compete in daily matchups. This collab has first brought adidas branding in-game, before crossover Starr Drop apparel releases in real-life next month.

Clash of kicks

Meanwhile, the Finnish studio has been promoting Clash of Clans with an ad campaign featuring previous World Cup winners Thierry Henry, Kaká and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

At the same time, competitive seasonal event Clan War League received a special football-themed instalment.

Joe Jonas plays for Hay Day

The American songwriter Joe Jonas has recorded a track called The Cozy Anthem as a remix of Hay Day’s theme music, marking the start of a virtual music festival inside Supercell’s farming sim game.

Starting in mid-June, the song began to appear in every player’s farm with clickable music notes flying around the screen. A range of note-inspired decorations were also made available.

Mr Monopoly meets The Simpsons

Iconic Springfield settings and its cartoon residents have made their way into Scopely’s Monopoly Go, with limited-time episode sets every two weeks.

New Springfield-themed boards, minigames and a Simpsons Run character have also been added, with plenty of stickers and bonus rewards to be found during the crossover.

Naruto sneaks in

Starting on July 9th, PUBG Mobile players will be able to experience Naruto Shippuden’s environments, abilities and a special boss battle against The Nine-Tails.

Krafton has been working on this collab under the Naruto Production Committee’s supervision with themed character on the way based on protagonist Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi, Hinata, Tsunade and more.

Call of Duty’s new persona

Self-styled as "one of the biggest collaborations of the year", Call of Duty: Mobile is launching into Season 6 with a Persona 5 Royal crossover.

The Phantom Thieves are entering the game with suitable weaponry in tow, appearing in a themed mode called the Plunder Treasure Hunt. There are multiple waves of enemies to overcome, but players who make it to the end will find a treasure chest for their troubles.

Delta Force adds new colour

Team Jade’s Delta Force has joined forces with Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege for a collaboration of two well-known names in the squad-based shooter scene.

In their first-ever crossover, these two tactical shooters will squad up inside Delta Force starting July 10th.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang brings in Street Fighter

Bringing in the Street Fighter 6 IP, Moonton is set to give Mobile Legends Bang Bang players four new character skins in the next update.

Fans will be able to play, emote and compete as Ryu, Chun Li, Ken and Guile, with alternative outfits also available.

More games, more crossovers

HoYoverse and consumer electronics brand Ugreen are launching a series of Honkai: Star Rail products themed around popular game character Yao Guang. Goods include a magnetic power bank, a charger, a retractable USB-C cable and more, moving on to Honkai after a successful collab with Genshin Impact.

Meanwhile, Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent has started celebrations for its Travelers’ Mid-Year Reunion Festival, with Final Fantasy VI characters showing up for the festivities.

AviaGames and the Argentine Football Association have teamed up for a Soccer Carnival in Solitaire Clash, another title making the most of the World Cup.

And, Ling Chai Hong Kong’s new mobile game Soul Land is bringing in the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime IP early, leveraging the light novel and anime franchise.