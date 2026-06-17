Global Chat returns to Clash of Clans amid partnership with World Cup winners

Clash of Clans has brought back Global Chat after almost seven years.

Previous World Cup winners have commented on the feature's return.

As World Cup collaborations get in full swing across a range of games, Clash of Clans has teamed up with previous World Cup winners Thierry Henry, Kaká and Bastian Schweinsteiger for a football-themed campaign.

The collaboration has brought with it the return of Global Chat, a highly requested Clash of Clans community feature. This gives players a revamped in-game platform to find their ideal clan, discuss strategies, join chat groups, send stickers and reactions, and more.

At the same time, competitive seasonal event Clan War League has also received a special instalment, themed around football.

Chat of Clans

Supercell has brought back the Global Chat feature after almost seven years, during a time when child safety and online security are increasingly prevalent focal points for companies and legislators. In the feature’s reveal video, Global Chat was described as "better and safer than ever".

It’s been built from the ground up with improved tools and safety systems. Groups, for example, can be public, private or invite-only. Each group can currently support up to 800 people.

"The return of Global Chat is a huge win for the community, because the true magic of Clash of Clans, just like in football, lies in the connection between people, the exchange of tactics and the unity of the team," said former professional footballer Kaká.

Schweinsteiger commented: "Great football teams are built on communication, trust, and the right tactics. The best moments of my career came when the team stayed together and everyone played their part, and that’s what I like about Clash of Clans too."

Henry added: "Competition is a mindset. Whether it’s on the pitch or on your phone, that desire to win never leaves you. Clash of Clans is a different kind of challenge - but the intensity is the same. Communication is a huge part of strategy, both on the pitch and in the battlefield, and having a space to share winning tactics like Global Chat makes a real difference."