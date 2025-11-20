Supercell launches global Clash of Clans contest offering a month-long stay in an Irish castle

Players can win a four-week stay in the 19th-century fortress, redesigned with Clash-inspired décor and experiences.

Supercell has launched a global Clash of Clans contest to allow gamers to win a month-long stay in Ireland’s Lisheen Castle.

The company said the initiative celebrates one of Clash of Clans’ biggest upgrades by transforming a historic Irish castle into a fully themed “Real Town Hall” for the launch of Town Hall 18.

Moreover, the £120,000 prize covers a personal chef, exclusive four-week access to the castle, private transfers and round-trip flights for four people, as the winner can invite up to three guests.

Contest timeline

To enter the contest, players simply need to reach Town Hall level 8 or higher and share a screenshot of their upgrade on Instagram, TikTok or X (formerly Twitter), tagging Clash of Clans and using #TheRealTownHall.

The castle has been redesigned to mirror the spirit of the game’s Town Hall, complete with a themed Clash library, Barbarian swords, embroidered robes and potion-inspired amenities.

This year, we have seen Supercell branching the Clash universe in various directions, with Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid, which hit its $50,000 Kickstarter goal in under 30 minutes, and into television with CLASH, a new animated Netflix series in pre-production.