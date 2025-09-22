Supercell taps King's Sabrina Carmona as new Clash of Clans GM

Carmona brings over a decade of leadership in production, live ops, and franchise management.

Supercell has appointed former King GM Sabrina Carmona as the new general manager for Clash of Clans.

Carmona is a seasoned manager with 15 years of experience in the industry. Before joining Supercell, she spent more than nine years at King, where she oversaw Farm Heroes Saga and held roles including executive producer and senior producer for major franchises like Candy Crush Friends and Jelly Saga.



"Thrilled to share that I’ve taken on the role of general manager for Clash of Clans at Supercell," said Carmona in a LinkedIn post. "Looking forward to working with the amazing team to continue building the future of one of the most iconic games in the world."

Industry veteran

Earlier in her career, Carmona worked as a producer at Goodgame Studios, Behaviour Interactive, and Square Enix Latin America handling console and mobile titles, including licensed games and new IP launches.

Her expertise spans full production lifecycles, live game operations, portfolio management, cross-functional leadership, and player engagement in both established global hits and emerging franchises.

Clash of Clans remains Supercell’s biggest ever hit. The title has amassed over $10 billion in revenue since it launched in 2013. A Netflix animated series on the game is currently in the works.

