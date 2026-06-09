Games are getting match ready for the FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA's non-exclusive licensing means the World Cup is lifting multiple publishers simultaneously for the first time.

EA has no FIFA World Cup licence but still features an international cup event.

Mobile is targeting players outside the traditional console audience.

The Roblox activation alone spans six games and reaches 28 million combined gameplay sessions per week.

The FIFA World Cup is as much a commercial event as a sporting one. In 2026, that reality has extended fully into games, with a wave of World Cup-themed events, modes and standalone titles landing across mobile, console, PC and streaming platforms simultaneously.

After its long-running exclusivity agreement with EA ended in December 2022, the governing body moved away from a single-publisher model and began building what it now calls its Digital Football Strategy: a multi-partner ecosystem spanning simulation, casual, social and esports.

Since 2023, FIFA has pursued a non-exclusive licensing approach in the games sector, meaning the commercial upside of the tournament is being shared across multiple publishers at once. The World Cup is the first major occasion where all those pieces are in play simultaneously.

Konami delivers World Cup event

Konami's eFootball operates as one of FIFA's official esports partners. It has been building momentum heading into the tournament and recently launched a dedicated campaign running from June 4th to July 23rd across console, PC and mobile.

Players logging in during the campaign period can earn free versions of Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, with additional eFootball Coins and Selection Contracts available to unlock top players from the Argentine and Spanish national squads.

A separate International Cup 2026 event lets players compete as their chosen national team through a full tournament bracket from group stage to final. From June 13th, a Player of the Day feature will add special in-game versions of footballers based on real tournament performances.

Football Manager makes its World Cup debut

Following its partnership with FIFA, Sega's Football Manager 26 is also leveraging World Cup branding. The game added international management and a dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026 mode on May 26th, marking the series's first-ever licensing agreement with FIFA.

Players can jump straight into the tournament with a quick-start option, taking charge of any of the 48 qualified nations from the group stage through to the final.

The update also introduces new squad-building tools including a Provisional Squad selection system and match preparation controls allowing managers to set tactical priorities before each game.

EA plays without the licence

EA is continuing to play in the football games space even without the official FIFA World Cup licence. It's moved aggressively regardless.

EA Sports FC 26 launched The World's Game update earlier this month at no additional cost for both mobile and console, introducing a new 48-team standalone tournament mode that mirrors the real-world bracket structure from the Group Stage through to the final.

As EA does not have an official FIFA World Cup licence, it cannot use the tournament's name or branding in its game. However, the timing and scale of the update may mean players barely notice the difference.

The update includes 53 fully licensed national teams, newly confirmed deals with Brazil, Turkey, Spain and Portugal, and international football woven into Ultimate Team, Manager Career and Player Career.

Roblox and Netflix make their moves

Moves are also being made outside the traditional games space. New bets are targeting fresh audiences further from traditional platforms, including Roblox.

On June 5th, FIFA and Gamefam launched the official FIFA World Cup 2026 event on Roblox, an event that's running until July 31st.

The move transforms FIFA Super Soccer into a World Cup hub featuring all 48 national teams, a tournament-themed stadium redesign complete with national flags and sponsor branding, live score integrations and real-time standings.

Gamefam claimed that FIFA's presence on Roblox has helped the experience surpass 1.1 billion visits, with the game averaging 1.5 million daily gameplay sessions.

Meanwhile, Netflix will enter the space on June 11th with FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, developed by Delphi Interactive and exclusive to Netflix Games. The streaming giant first penned a deal with FIFA last year.

The title covers all 48 tournament teams across 16 real-world stadiums, uses a phone-as-controller format designed for immediate accessibility, and supports up to four players on a shared TV screen.

Beyond gameplay, the title is part of a broader commercial play. Netflix sees it as a tool for subscriber growth and retention, strengthening its wider video business during the tournament window.

Even Angry Birds has a World Cup play

Finally, even Rovio is sporting a World Cup-inspired event this summer, having launched a Season of Football in Angry Birds 2.

The limited-time update adds football-themed challenges, rewards and a new Treasure Pass season, as well as a collaboration with Brazil's official mascot, Canarinho. As part of the event, Red and Canarinho face off in The Great Debate, a social media campaign inviting fans to settle the "Football vs. Soccer" naming dispute.

Players also get access to a Canarinho Spell in-game, a football-inspired gameplay boost tied to the mascot's energy. It is a long way from simulation mode, but it speaks to how broadly publishers are treating the tournament as a seasonal moment, not just a sports-gaming occasion.

The World Cup that belongs to everyone

What makes 2026 different from previous World Cup cycles is that the commercial upside is no longer funnelled through a single publisher.

FIFA's non-exclusive licensing approach means the tournament is simultaneously leveraging - and being leveraged by - EA, Konami, Sega, Rovio, Gamefam and more.

The football governing body has called this year's edition “the biggest FIFA World Cup ever”. Based on what the games industry is doing with it, that description extends well beyond the pitch.