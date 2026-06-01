FIFA outlines multi-partner digital football strategy ahead of 2026 World Cup

FIFA has shifted from a single-partner model to a multi-partner digital football ecosystem.

The strategy spans partnerships with Roblox, Epic Games, Konami, SEGA/Sports Interactive, Gamefam, Mythical Games and Solace Games.

FIFA Super Soccer on Roblox has surpassed one billion plays.

FIFAe generated over 1.1 billion views last year.

FIFA has revealed a new long-term Digital Football Strategy to expand its gaming and esports ambitions through a multi-partner ecosystem ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The strategy marks a shift away from a single-partner model, with FIFA working across multiple gaming genres, platforms, and audiences through partnerships with companies including Roblox, Epic Games, Konami and more.

According to FIFA, the approach is designed to create new participation pathways ranging from hypercasual experiences to competitive esports, while connecting Member Associations, competitions, and gaming partners through a unified football ecosystem.

Continuous growth

FIFA said its existing digital football portfolio is already reaching players at scale. FIFA Super Soccer on Roblox, developed with Gamefam, has recorded more than one billion plays and attracts over 10 million monthly active users. Meanwhile, FIFA Rivals has surpassed 2.5m downloads since launch.

On the esports side, FIFA reported that more than 120 Member Associations and over 16m players have participated in FIFAe competitions through Konami’s eFootball. FIFAe events generated more than 1.1 billion views last year.

“By establishing a scalable foundation in gaming and esports, we’re creating new opportunities for our 211 Member Associations and our Commercial Partners to participate and collaborate, which in turn will provide fans with greater options to engage with football,” said FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafström.

“Our ambition is to build a sustainable and adaptable ecosystem that reflects how football is experienced today and how it’ll continue to evolve in the future.”

Looking ahead, FIFA plans to reveal further details about a reimagined FIFA-branded football simulation experience being developed with Netflix and Delphi Interactive ahead of its scheduled June release, while also expanding FIFA Heroes and FIFAe competitions worldwide.