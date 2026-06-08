Angry Birds 2 kicks off football-themed season with new events and rewards

Brazil's mascot Canarinho features as a special guest throughout the season.

Players can use a new Canarinho Spell that adds a football-inspired gameplay boost.

The Golden Ball Challenge gives players only one attempt per room to clear objectives.

The Angry Birds Cup allows players to represent their countries in a global community competition.

Rovio has launched the Season of Football in Angry Birds 2 as a limited-time event inspired by the FIFA World Cup excitement taking place around the world this summer.

The seasonal update adds a range of football-themed activities, challenges and rewards for players, including a new Treasure Pass season and a collaboration featuring Brazil's mascot, Canarinho.

As part of the event, Angry Birds protagonist Red welcomes Canarinho to participate in The Great Debate, a social media campaign where fans can vote on the long-running "Football vs. Soccer" discussion.

Players can also access a special Canarinho Spell in-game, which brings the mascot's "Pistola" energy to Piggy Island through a football-inspired gameplay boost.

New offerings

The Season of Football introduces several new competitive activities, including the Golden Ball Challenge, where players have only one attempt per room to eliminate obstacles and defeat the Golden Pig.

The Football Showdown Bracket Tournament will also allow players to compete against one another in a football-themed competition.

Additional events include the Angry Birds Cup, a global community challenge where players represent their countries by popping pigs and contributing toward national progress milestones and rewards.

The update also links gameplay to real-world football action through Red Feather Cards, rewarding players with Red Feathers whenever Red Cards are issued during matches, boosting Red's in-game power.