EA signs multi-year licensing and partnership deal with Brazilian Football Confederation

EA Sports FC 26 and EA Sports FC Mobile players will get new in-game content related to Brazilian football following the deal.

Further details on marketing activities and game content are set to be revealed in the coming months.

EA has signed a multi-year licensing and marketing partnership with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) for EA Sports FC 26 and EA Sports FC Mobile.

Announced during Gamescom LATAM 2026, the deal includes licensing rights and plans for joint marketing initiatives.

EA said the partnership marked its commitment to growing football culture and community across Latin America, where the sport is already wildly popular.

EA Sports FC features 20,000 athletes across 750 clubs and national teams, 120 stadiums and 35 leagues. It has more than 300 global football partners, with the CBF now among those.

More details about how the partnership will work are set to be revealed in the coming months.

"Celebrate our legacy"

“Brazil is one of the most passionate and influential football communities in the world,” said EA Sports FC brand VP Jeff Sharma.

“Partnering with the CBF and bringing the Seleção back in game is truly a monumental moment for our players and for FC. This will allow us to deepen our commitment to players in Brazil and across the world, while continuing to deliver authentic experiences that reflect the unique culture, passion, and talent of Brazilian football.”

CBF president Samir Xaud commented: “This partnership with EA Sports represents an important step in expanding how fans connect with Brazilian football.

“Together, we will create new ways to celebrate our National Team, our players and our legacy with millions of fans around the world.”