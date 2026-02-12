EA makes $254m on mobile this Q3 as FC Mobile drives net bookings

EA's mobile net revenue fell 8% Y/Y to $254 million.

Electronic Arts generated $254 million in net mobile revenue during the third quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, down 8% year-over-year.

It marked a decline compared with earlier quarters this year, after generating $290m in Q1 and $275m in Q2.

At the same time, GAAP-based financial data suggested a stronger quarter for mobile, with deferred net revenue of $55m. This exceeded Q1’s -$2m and Q2’s $1m, in addition to Q3 2025's $24m.

Platforms and formulas

Mobile represented roughly 13% of EA’s $1.9 billion in net revenue last quarter. Its contribution was smaller than console’s $1.2bn and PC and other’s $465m, yet EA highlighted FC Mobile as a key driver of net bookings during the three-month period.

Console and PC title Battlefield 6 was also mentioned for setting new franchise engagement records.

Notably, across EA’s library the third quarter saw a rise in full game sales but a decrease in live service sales. Full games were up 6% to $632m, meanwhile live service games fell by 1% Y/Y to less than $1.3bn. Still, overall revenue increased by 1% over Q3 2025.

It’s a continuing trend over the past year, with EA’s trailing 12 months also demonstrating a small increase in full game earnings and a decline in live services.

Net bookings at EA rose by 38% Y/Y to a total of $3bn this Q3.

EA also addressed its pending acquisition by an investor consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. An all-cash deal at $210 per share was approved by investors during the quarter, set to take EA private after more than 40 years as a publicly listed firm.

"The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals," EA stated in its financials.

As a result of the pending $55bn deal, EA opted against an earnings call for investors this quarter.

The company previously assured staff that creative control will be maintained after the sale.