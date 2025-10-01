The state of EA's mobile portfolio following its $55bn acquisition

EA made $1.1bn from mobile games in FY2025.

Estimates suggest mobile games have netted EA $7.6bn over the past decade - with actual revenue likely higher including web shops, ads and more.

Games giant EA has been acquired for $55 billion by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners.

The investor consortium will take ownership of 100% of EA’s shares, marking the "largest all-cash sponsor take-private investment in history". And, through the deal, the group will come to own some of the games industry’s best-known franchises like The Sims, EA Sports FC, and Plants vs Zombies.

Naturally, the deal also means acquiring EA’s mobile portfolio.

EA and its studios have launched more than 50 games on mobile, and when including Glu Mobile that number rockets into the hundreds.

Among them, AppMagic estimates suggest Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, Golf Clash and FC Mobile have been the most lucrative over the past decade, but it's worth noting estimates are also historical. For games like Playdemic's Golf Clash, this means revenue includes earnings generated pre-acquisition.

According to the estimates, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes has generated over $1.5 billion between Google Play and the App Store, Golf Clash $1.3bn and FC Mobile $1bn.

FC Mobile is currently the top performer of the three, having most recently accumulated $15 million in August 2025 - significantly ahead of Golf Clash's $8m and more than double Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes' $7.3m.

Meanwhile, an old fan favourite like Plants vs Zombies 2 continues to bring in an estimated $1m to $2m per month.

Estimated player spending across EA's top active games.

Mobile’s a big deal too

EA’s official financial reports also provide some insight into its mobile business over the years, outside of market intelligence estimates. Most recently, mobile generated $1.1bn for the company during EA’s 2025 fiscal year, equating to 15% of net revenue over the period.

This has notably grown compared to five years ago, when EA generated $718m from its mobile enterprises in FY2021, or just shy of 13% of net revenue.

Following this, mobile grew to $1.1bn or 15% of net revenue in FY2022, then to $1.3bn, or 17%, in FY2023. This was off the back of the acquisitions of Glu Mobile and Playdemic in 2021, or FY2022.

However, it began to decline again in FY2024, falling to $1.2bn or 16% of net revenue. And, evidently, it fell further still in the latest fiscal year.

Mobile net sales as per EA's financial reports. Glu Mobile and Playdemic were acquired in FY22.

At the same time as this flagging performance, EA has shut down a number of mobile games like EA Sports FC Empires, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, F1 Mobile Racing, EA Sports UFC Mobile 2, Kim Kardashian Hollywood, and The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth.

Furthermore, based on official financial data, PC and console remain larger contributors to EA’s wealth and its value as a $55bn company overall.

While EA's mobile trend now shows a gradual decline, the company has praised the performance of select titles like Madden Mobile and FC Mobile, with the latter having exceeded expectations this past year with double-digit growth in net bookings and a 20% rise in daily active users.

And, early in FY2026, FC Mobile once again broke records in net bookings and officially helped mobile account for 17% of Q1 net revenue.

Though EA's mobile catalogue was unlikely to have played a starring role in the $55bn acquisition, its potential of its IPs shouldn't be overlooked with its new proximity to Savvy Games Group and mobile juggernaut Scopely.