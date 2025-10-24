Stability AI and EA partner to co-develop generative AI tools for game creation

Stability AI’s technology will help EA teams ideate, visualise, and refine gameplay experiences at scale.

Early projects include using AI to accelerate Physically Based Rendering material creation and texture generation.

New AI systems will allow artists to pre-visualise full 3D environments from text prompts.

Stability AI’s 3D research team will work directly alongside EA’s artists and developers.

Stability AI and Electronic Arts have signed a strategic partnership to co-develop generative AI models, tools, and workflows to enhance the game creation process.

Designed to support EA’s artists, designers, and developers, the partnership aims to integrate generative AI into creative workflows for faster prototyping and visual storytelling.

Stability AI said it will help teams ideate, visualise, and refine gameplay experiences more efficiently and at scale.

One of the first projects will focus on using AI to speed up the creation of Physically Based Rendering materials by generating accurate 2D textures and lighting.

Supporting creators

The partnership will also develop systems that can pre-visualise full 3D environments from prompts, enabling artists to direct game content creation.

“EA is a pioneer in interactive entertainment and understands that innovation begins with the creator,” said Stability AI CEO Prem Akkaraju. “At Stability AI, we put creators at the centre and build around their specific needs.

“By embedding our 3D research team directly with EA’s artists and developers, we’ll unlock the next level in world-building power. This kind of progress is only possible through deep partnership, where scientists and creators work side by side.”

Electronic Arts VP of creative innovation Kallol Mitra commented: “Creativity has always been at the heart of everything our teams do. Together with Stability AI, we’re amplifying that creativity. Giving artists, designers, and developers the power to dream bigger and build more.”