FIFA and Gamefam launch FIFA World Cup 2026 event across Roblox

All 48 FIFA World Cup 2026 national teams are playable in FIFA Super Soccer.

FIFA World Cup 2026 content is being integrated across six Roblox experiences.

The participating games generate a combined 28m gameplay sessions each week.

FIFA and Gamefam have launched the official FIFA World Cup 2026 event on Roblox to allow players access the tournament through a multi-game activation centred around FIFA Super Soccer.

The event transforms FIFA Super Soccer into a FIFA World Cup 2026 hub featuring all 48 participating national teams, a tournament-themed stadium, gameplay quests, exclusive rewards and real-time tournament integrations including live scores and standings.

As part of the initiative, every FIFA World Cup 2026 national team will be playable in FIFA Super Soccer, while the game's Grand Stadium has received a World Cup-themed redesign featuring national flags, sponsor branding and promotional content.

FIFA's presence on Roblox has already surpassed 1.1 billion visits, with FIFA Super Soccer averaging 1.5m daily gameplay sessions. The FIFA World Cup 2026 event launched on June 5th and will run until July 31st.

The activation extends beyond FIFA Super Soccer through a six-game crossover event spanning some of Roblox's largest experiences. Gamefam said the participating games generate a combined 28 million gameplay sessions per week.

“The biggest FIFA World Cup ever"

Players can complete connected quests across the experiences to unlock limited-time rewards inspired by the tournament, including hats, goal celebrations, wristbands and shoes. FIFA Super Soccer will continue operating as FIFA's permanent football destination on Roblox.

“FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the biggest FIFA World Cup ever, and we want fans everywhere to feel part of that excitement before, during and after the matches," said FIFA gaming and esports director Christian Volk.

“This Roblox event gives a new generation of fans a fun, accessible and interactive way to connect with the tournament - from being able to play as one of the 48 national teams in FIFA Super Soccer to celebrating real-world moments with friends through live events, quests and rewards."

Gamefam CEO Ricardo Briceno commented: “The FIFA World Cup is one of the few moments where the entire world comes together - across countries, cultures and languages - and Roblox gives that global audience a shared language of play and community.

“As the action unfolds on the pitch, Gen Z and Alpha fans will come together across Roblox to participate in the action, represent their nations, and celebrate with friends in real time. That’s what makes immersive gaming so powerful: it turns global tentpole moments from passive to participatory, at massive scale.”