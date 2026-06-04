Mexican Football Federation launches FIFA Super Soccer activation on Roblox ahead of World Cup 2026

Mexico becomes the third and final FIFA World Cup 2026 host nation to participate in FIFA Super Soccer on Roblox.

Players can earn exclusive rewards through Mexico-themed quests and community challenges.

The campaign expands the Mexican National Team’s efforts to engage younger fans on Roblox.

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) has launched a limited-time event for the Mexican National Team in Gamefam’s Roblox title FIFA Super Soccer.

The move comes as the country prepares to co-host the FIFA World Cup 2026, taking place later this month. Players will be able to use Mexico’s official adidas kit in-game before it is worn at the tournament.

The event features Mexico’s mascot Kin, a Mayan magician, who guides players through a series of Mexico-themed challenges, including scoring goals, creating assists, and playing matches.

A community challenge will also task players with completing 500,000 matches as FMF to unlock a Mexico soccer ball reward. Players who complete the event quest will receive exclusive Mexico goalie gloves for their avatars.

Reaching new audiences

Gamefam described the campaign as the biggest Roblox initiative by a Mexican sports organisation, expanding the Mexican National Team’s presence on Roblox as the federation seeks to engage younger audiences on the platform.

According to Gamefam, FIFA Super Soccer recently reached a peak of 60,000 concurrent players, has accumulated more than 1.1 billion lifetime gameplay sessions, and averages 1.5 million daily gameplay sessions.

“Before it co-hosts the historic FIFA World Cup 2026, the Mexican Football Federation is building the next generation of soccer fandom on the platform where Gen Z and Alpha spend their time," said Gamefam CEO Ricardo Briceno.

“We’re honoured to bring the Mexican National Team into the go-to home for soccer on Roblox, and celebrate yet another must-see moment for Mexican soccer.”

The Mexico event runs from May 29th to June 5th, 2026, while the official Mexico kit will remain available in-game beyond the event period.