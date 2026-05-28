Canada national football team partners with Roblox’s FIFA Super Soccer

The partnership will see Canada's national football team introduced to FIFA Super Soccer along with challenges, rewards and a new kit.

Canada will co-host the FIFA World Cup with Mexico and the United States from June 11th to July 19th, 2026.

Canada Soccer has partnered with UGC specialist Gamefam to introduce its national football team to Roblox game FIFA Super Soccer ahead of the World Cup.

Canada is set to co-host the FIFA World Cup with Mexico and the United States from June 11th to July 19th, 2026. The partnership with Gamefam is part of Canada Soccer’s ‘Our Game Now’ marketing campaign aimed at generated excitement for the country’s football team, which will compete at the tournament.

The deal marks the first time Canada Soccer has a playable team on Roblox. Players will compete in a limited-time quest to complete Canada Soccer-themed challenges, including scoring goals, creating assists and winning matches.

Players who complete the challenges will receive an in-game reward called the Northern Lights Celebration when they score a goal.

Meanwhile, the newly unveiled 2026 Canada Soccer Nike kits will also be available in the game, which can be used before, during and after the World Cup.

World Cup marketing

The Canada Soccer deal follows partnerships with US Soccer and Borussia Dortmund.

FIFA Super Soccer has accumulated more than 1.1 billion visits and is said to average more than 1.5 million daily gameplay sessions.

“As our country prepares to serve as a host nation for FIFA World Cup 2026, Canada has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to grow the game and build deeper connections with the next generation of fans,” said Canada Soccer marketing director Dominic Martin.

“Platforms like Roblox are redefining how young audiences engage with sports – shifting fandom from passive viewing to immersive participation.

“Through FIFA Super Soccer, we’re able to bring Canada Soccer to Gen Z and Alpha in an authentic and culturally relevant way, while building excitement around our National Teams and the incredible moment Canada is about to experience on the global stage.”

Gamefam CEO Ricardo Briceno commented: “As Canada prepares to host FIFA World Cup 2026, they’re building the next generation of soccer fandom through the platforms where Gen Z and Alpha build community and spend their time.

“Roblox has become a global hub for interactive sports culture, and FIFA Super Soccer is the home of soccer on Roblox, giving millions of players new ways to connect with the sport and their favorite teams. We’re proud to partner with Canada Soccer to bring the Men’s National Team into the game and celebrate a historic moment for Canadian soccer.”