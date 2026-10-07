October’s Collabs Corner: PUBG Mobile and B.Duck, Pokémon in space, Talking Tom meets SmileyWorld, and more

Among the updates, announcements and marketing drives for mobile games, this bustling industry sees a never-ending flow of crossovers and collaborations.

Some partnerships see characters from one game IP enter another. Others see brands or logos show up in unexpected places. And, there are some that take place outside of the game entirely, especially when a celebrity’s involved.

With so many games and so many crossovers, it can be hard to keep track. So, here’s a roundup of all the latest collaborations happening on mobile.

PUBG Mobile gets quacking

Available throughout the month of October, the adventurous B.Duck can be found in PUBG Mobile alongside a charming backpack, raincoat, bathtub-shaped vehicle skin and Summer Splash set.

The yellow cartoon duck previously crossed over into PUBG Mobile in 2021 and is back half a decade later. Players can create their own themed content via World of Wonder, putting their own spin on the character, meanwhile B.Duck will also appear on TikTok with an official voice-controlled filter.

Spawning into Diablo Immortal

A massive community challenge, themed cosmetics, new enemies and rewards all await in Diablo Immortal’s crossover with Spawn.

Themed gameplay can be found throughout the month with a blending of elements across the two universes, taking inspiration from Todd McFarlane’s nightmare-fuelled world. The protagonist of this 90s IP has arrived across servers, as has Demon Lord Malebolgi.

Blizzard has implemented new skills, a chain whip, fireballs, rifts and endless waves of demons in the Hellspawn's Bane mode.

Pokémon’s blasting off

Pokémon Go has partnered with the European Space Agency for a space-themed event across six participating museums in Europe. Players can encounter Pikachu in an astronaut costume in one-star raids.

There’s also exclusive event-themed Timed Research, Field Research and increased encounter rates with space-themed Pokémon such as the sun-like Solrock and crescent moon Pokémon Lunatone. There’s also Starmie and Clefairy, long thought to have come from space, as well as Elgyem - a play on ‘little green men’.

The event begins during Space Week 2026 and will run on into 2027.

Coffee with Chu

Focused on stars closer to home, The Pokémon Company has also teamed up with café chain Starbucks with a line of tumblers, aprons, totes, gift cards and a champion’s beverage.

The Pikachu Honey Cream Latte was selected as the winning recipe from a competition held in Japan, available exclusively in the brand’s home country for a limited time. The latte is suitably yellow with a combination of honey and caramel.

Fire Emblem entwines

As social deduction game Fire Emblem Shadows celebrates its first anniversary, the title’s protagonist has finally made her way to Fire Emblem Heroes’ gacha.

Heroes is known for featuring characters from all across the franchise, spanning more than 35 years and many Nintendo consoles from the NES to Switch 2. It’s taken more than a year for Shadows’ original characters to arrive in the bigger mobile game, and suddenly the 2026 Halloween banner features three of them.

Lamborghini landing

The new Lamborghini Revuelto SV has steered its way into Zynga’s CSR2, sitting players in the driver’s seat of the luxury car brand’s latest model.

Available to players who complete all races during the event period, this hypercar is now Lamborghini’s fastest and most powerful, with a hybrid V12 engine accelerating to 62 miles per hour in just 2.4 seconds.

Wrestling with cowboys

Scopely’s WWE Champions allowed players to wrestle with bounty hunters from the Cowboy Bebop universe early this month, with a one-week takeover that lasted until October 4th.

The event introduced intergalactic gunslingers, exclusive gear and special entrance and victory animations, bringing even more flair to the WWE universe.

Beer in Fortnite

Madison Beer also made a brief appearance in Fortnite with a recreation of her Victoria’s Secret 2025 runway look appearing until October 4th.

With a microphone on a leg harness, a holster at her hip and a pink feather wing, she found her place in the Fortnite Icon series alongside three tracks: complexity, bittersweet and yes, baby.

Smiling with Talking Tom

Outfit7 has announced a team-up between Talking Tom & Friends and lifestyle brand SmileyWorld.

The global partnership will see the brands appear together across games, retail products, licensing and other experiences in 2027, collaborating for SmileyWorld’s 30th anniversary.

Minecraft’s voxel world turns IRL

Merlin Entertainments and Mojang Studios have revealed that the world’s first Minecraft hotel and rollercoaster called Escape the Nether will arrive in the UK next year.

The hotel will feature 20 premium and 49 standard rooms, drawing on Minecraft’s biomes, textures and more. There will also be a themed restaurant.