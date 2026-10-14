Zynga launches FarmVille 2 charity event with Blue Cross

FarmVille 2: Country Escape players can contribute towards a real-world donation goal by feeding virtual guinea pigs.

Any donation will support Blue Cross pet welfare initiatives, including veterinary care, rehoming and pet food banks.

Zynga has partnered with UK pet charity Blue Cross on a new Farmville 2: Country Escape event that will see players work towards a real-world donation goal through in-game activities.

Running from October 14 to November 10, the Pet Pals event tasks players with caring for virtual guinea pigs. Players do this by earning and feeding them nibbles which can be earned by completing farm activities, each nibble then contributes to a shared progress bar.

The event runs in the lead-up to Guinea Pig Awareness Week, which takes place from October 26 to 30.

Charity donation

If the community reaches the donation goal Zynga will make a donation to Blue Cross to support its pet welfare initiative. Donations will go towards pet welfare such as veterinary care, rehoming and pet food banks.

“FarmVille 2: Country Escape has always been about community, compassion and a deep love for animals,” said Ratheesh Mallaya, general manager of FarmVille 2: Country Escape.

“Farmers aren't afraid of rolling up their sleeves for a worthy cause, and this event proves once again that we're always stronger together. By bringing that determination to the Pet Pals event, the player community can help Zynga work towards its goal of making a real-world difference for animals in need, one nibble at a time.”

Mary Haisman, head of corporate partnerships at Blue Cross, added: “We are delighted to team up with Zynga for this Pet Pals event. We hope that gamers enjoy playing with the knowledge they are working towards helping real life small pets in the care of Blue Cross.”