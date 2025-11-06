Zynga partners with Dots.eco to launch FarmVille 3 conservation bundles

Each bundle includes a verifiable certificate showing real environmental impact.

Take-Two subsidiary Zynga has partnered with environmental nonprofit Dots.eco to run an in-game FarmVille 3 campaign with real-world impact.

For a limited time, FarmVille 3 players can buy an in-game bundle that includes a verifiable “dot” certificate proving their contribution to real-world conservation efforts.

This could be by protecting endangered species or planting trees. Players can also share their certificates through the game.

Players can purchase these limited-quantity bundles from the FarmVille 3 main menu, each offering gems, coins, and a conservation “dot” certificate. The bundles are available in-game now.

Real-world impact

There is no limit to how many bundles a player can buy, and each one supports real-world wildlife habitat protection.

“We are proud to partner with Dots.eco, a trusted organisation aimed at maintaining and bettering our natural world,” said Games at Zynga SVP Kishore Kichili.

“FarmVille is a series that has always celebrated nature, so for our players to have a chance to make a real-world impact through the game is a very exciting opportunity.”

Dots.eco CEO and founder Nadav Gross commented: “FarmVille 3’s decision to add Dots.eco’s environmental incentives to its bundles is particularly powerful, creating a double incentive for players: to directly support nature while deepening their enjoyment of the game they love.

“Dots.eco technology makes this possible by rewarding players in-game, generating measurable real-world impact, and providing transparent monitoring and reporting for Zynga, Take-Two, and individual players, while also giving Zynga powerful tools for player engagement and retention.