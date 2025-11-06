Zynga partners with Dots.eco to launch FarmVille 3 conservation bundles
- Each bundle includes a verifiable certificate showing real environmental impact.
- Contributions help protect endangered species and restore vulnerable habitats.
- Bundles also include gems and coins, with no limit to how many players can buy.
- Zynga says the campaign strengthens FarmVille’s long-standing connection to nature.
Take-Two subsidiary Zynga has partnered with environmental nonprofit Dots.eco to run an in-game FarmVille 3 campaign with real-world impact.
For a limited time, FarmVille 3 players can buy an in-game bundle that includes a verifiable “dot” certificate proving their contribution to real-world conservation efforts.
This could be by protecting endangered species or planting trees. Players can also share their certificates through the game.
Players can purchase these limited-quantity bundles from the FarmVille 3 main menu, each offering gems, coins, and a conservation “dot” certificate. The bundles are available in-game now.
Real-world impact
There is no limit to how many bundles a player can buy, and each one supports real-world wildlife habitat protection.
“We are proud to partner with Dots.eco, a trusted organisation aimed at maintaining and bettering our natural world,” said Games at Zynga SVP Kishore Kichili.
“FarmVille is a series that has always celebrated nature, so for our players to have a chance to make a real-world impact through the game is a very exciting opportunity.”
Dots.eco CEO and founder Nadav Gross commented: “FarmVille 3’s decision to add Dots.eco’s environmental incentives to its bundles is particularly powerful, creating a double incentive for players: to directly support nature while deepening their enjoyment of the game they love.
“Dots.eco technology makes this possible by rewarding players in-game, generating measurable real-world impact, and providing transparent monitoring and reporting for Zynga, Take-Two, and individual players, while also giving Zynga powerful tools for player engagement and retention.