Bundesliga joins Top Eleven in first full league partnership

With over 300m users, Top Eleven kicks off Bundesliga content with a live Bundesliga Tour event.

Every club, from Hamburger SV and Köln to Dortmund, and champions Bayern Munich, is playable.

Top Eleven calls it a thrilling year of Bundesliga action with world-class stars and huge atmospheres.

Zynga has partnered with Germany’s Bundesliga to bring all 18 league clubs into Nordeus' football management sim Top Eleven for the 2025/26 season.

The move marks the first time in Top Eleven's 15-year history that the mobile title has partnered with an entire national league.

All Bundesliga clubs, from historic teams like Hamburger SV and Köln to top contenders including Dortmund, Frankfurt, Leverkusen, and champions Bayern Munich, are now available in the game.

With over 300 million registered users, Top Eleven will run the Bundesliga league content through the 2025/26 season, starting with a limited-time Bundesliga Tour event now live.

New events and rewards

Top Eleven said it will feature a variety of limited-time Bundesliga-themed events, rewards, and offers throughout the year.

“Top Eleven is thrilled to be welcoming one of the world’s most exciting football leagues to the pitch for what promises to be another thrilling year of classic Bundesliga action, powered by high-tempo football, huge atmospheres and world-class superstars," the team wrote in a post.

“It’s football as it’s meant to be, and it’s coming to Top Eleven, starting first with an all-new Tour event featuring every Bundesliga club.