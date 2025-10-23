Gadsme teams up with Zynga to bring immersive in-game ads to select titles

Gadsme’s platform now features ads across more than 1,600 mobile titles from major publishers.

The company expanded to the US with a new New York office and fresh brand partnerships.

Gadsme aims to make in-game advertising more integrated and valuable for both publishers and advertisers.

In-game advertising platform Gadsme has partnered with Zynga to integrate non-intrusive and immersive ads into select titles.

The move is also part of Gadsme’s continued global expansion, with its platform featuring ads in more than 1,600 mobile games from publishers such as Konami, Ubisoft, Gameloft, Miniclip, and Azur Games.

As part of those expansion plans, last year the company opened its first US office in New York to help establish new partnerships in the region.

Strategic moves

“From day one, we built Gadsme to set a new standard for how brands engage with players," said Gadsme co-founder and chief revenue officer Simon Spaull.

“Working with Zynga validates that vision - and for me personally, it’s special to collaborate with them again after so many years in the industry. We’re committed to scaling this model across all engines and platforms, making premium in-game ads a win-win for players, publishers, and brands.”

Zynga senior director of ad partnerships and operations Dmitriy Makiyevskiy commented: "We build long-term partnerships based on product quality as well as the value they deliver.

“Gadsme meets both these criteria with its stable and seamless technology. This integration is a valuable and sustainable addition to our monetisation strategy."