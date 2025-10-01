Gadsme agrees three-year exclusive partnership with Football Manager

Gadsme has formed a three-year partnership with Sega-owned Sports Interactive’s Football Manager.

In-game ads platform Gadsme has landed a three-year exclusive partnership with Sports Interactive’s Football Manager.

The agreement will see Gadsme integrate non-intrusive, immersive ads in the upcoming Football Manager 26.

While Gadsme is known for its portfolio of work with mobile games, this partnership with the Sega-owned studio marks a major expansion into PC and Mac.

Gadsme has said that its in-game ads will enhance the realism of Football Manager and provide Sports Interactive with a "substantial" new source of revenue. Its analytics tools will allow Sports Interactive to track and optimise each campaign.

The partnership comes as Football Manager makes the transition to Unity.

"Securing this partnership with Sports Interactive is a milestone moment for Gadsme. After our successful collaboration with Konami, this deal reinforces our vision for immersive, player friendly advertising in top tier gaming experiences," said Gadsme co-founder and CRO Simon Spaull.

"We're excited to bring our technology to Football Manager and deliver value for both players and brands."

Sports Interactive director of business development and partnerships Richard Trafford added: "Gadsme's expertise in non-intrusive advertising aligns perfectly with our commitment to realism and player experience. We're confident this partnership will enhance FM26 while introducing our global fanbase to premium brands in authentic ways."

Gadsme co-founder and CEO Guillaume Monteux shared on LinkedIn: "It is my great pleasure to share that Gadsme is entering into an exclusive three-years partnership with Sports Interactive backed by Sega."

The platform also signed an agreement with Konami this summer to integrate in-game ads into its mobile titles.