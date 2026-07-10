PubMatic and Zynga partner to expand advertiser access to premium mobile games audiences

Gaming apps now account for 8.1% of US app ad spend, growing 42% year-over-year.

Mobile gaming is expected to reach 53.8% of the US population in 2026, matching shopping app audiences.

Zynga will integrate PubMatic's OpenWrap SDK to create a more efficient supply path for advertisers.

Mobile ad tech firm PubMatic and developer Zynga have announced a partnership to give advertisers direct access to Zynga's premium mobile gaming audiences.

Both companies aim to give advertisers new buying pathways like agentic advertising, immersive commerce-enabled creative, and more efficient media buying solutions.

According to eMarketer data shared by the companies, gaming apps now account for 8.1% of US app ad spend, up 42% year-over-year.

Mobile gaming audiences are also expected to reach 53.8% of the US population in 2026, putting them on par with shopping apps despite attracting around half as much advertising spend.

“Demand diversity"

PubMatic's OpenWrap SDK will be integrated into Zynga's technology stack to provide a more streamlined supply path for advertisers accessing the company's gaming inventory.

The partnership also introduces commerce-enabled creative formats, including Click to Cart, allowing brands to deliver interactive shopping experiences within games.

In addition, advertisers will be able to use PubMatic's AgenticOS and Activate platform to support AI-powered media buying campaigns across Zynga's inventory.

"Mobile gaming audiences are among the most engaged in digital media, yet buyers have lacked the tools to reach them with the creative quality and performance outcomes the channel deserves," said PubMatic VP of mobile Lashanne Phang.

“This partnership with Zynga changes that equation - bringing together the demand diversity, creative capability, and buying efficiency that performance marketers need to make mobile gaming a cornerstone of their media strategy."