FarmVille 3 launches kitten rescue event with real-world animal welfare impact

Players can complete farm tasks across four phases to rescue kittens and earn rewards.

In-game purchases contribute to the Dots.eco Support Rescued Pets initiative.

Three certificate holders will be featured on the FarmVille 3 website.

Zynga has partnered with public benefit corporation Dots.eco to launch a new FarmVille 3 event that combines in-game rewards with support for real-world pet rescue initiatives.

The A Home For Every Kitten campaign will run from August 11th to September 7th in celebration of International Cat Day, officially on August 8th.

During the event, players will complete everyday farm tasks to collect materials, craft search tools and clear areas of their farms as they work to rescue stranded kittens.

The event unfolds across four phases over four weeks, with players upgrading their Rescue Base using Co-op Rescue Tokens and crafted items.

Real-world support

Completing the rescue mission rewards participants with seven-day in-game boosts, while a premium pass offers instant phase completion, additional barn space and bonus boosts.

In-game purchases made during the campaign will contribute directly to the Dots.eco Support Rescued Pets initiative, extending the event's impact beyond FarmVille 3.

To recognise player participation, Dots.eco will issue 5,000 official certificates to players who contribute to the initiative. Three randomly selected certificate holders will also be invited to feature on the FarmVille 3 website.