Minecraft World to open in UK with world-first hotel and rollercoaster

The project will feature the world’s first Minecraft hotel.

The Minecraft World Hotel will have 69 rooms across four floors.

Escape the Nether will be the world’s first Minecraft rollercoaster.

Merlin Entertainments and Mojang Studios have revealed two new additions to Minecraft World at Chessington World of Adventures Resort in 2027.

The world’s first Minecraft hotel and a new rollercoaster called Escape the Nether will arrive next year after they were first announced in March earlier this year.

Minecraft World will bring the game to life through rides, dining and retail experiences, with the new hotel extending the experience beyond the theme park land.

Minecraft hotel

The hotel will feature 20 premium and 49 standard rooms across four floors, drawing on Minecraft’s biomes, characters, mobs, colours and textures.

It will also include an immersive restaurant inspired by the game’s ocean biomes and a Woodland Mansion-themed potions bar.

At the centre of Minecraft World will be Escape the Nether, the world’s first Minecraft rollercoaster. The ride will take guests through dark indoor mines before emerging through a Nether portal into the Overworld-themed area.

Minecraft World is a £50 million ($66m) project and is scheduled to open exclusively at Chessington World of Adventures in Greater London in 2027.