Minecraft World to open at Chessington theme park in 2027 with $67m investment

Minecraft World will translate the game’s biomes, mobs and items into real-world attractions and experiences.

A world-first Minecraft roller coaster will serve as the centrepiece of the new themed land.

Merlin described the project as one of its most ambitious theme park investments in recent years.

Merlin Entertainments and Mojang Studios have partnered to open the world’s first Minecraft-themed land at Chessington World of Adventures in Greater London next year.

Known as Minecraft World, the £50 million ($67m) development will bring elements of the best-selling video game into a physical theme park setting for the first time.

The land is expected to feature a range of attractions inspired by the game’s iconic biomes, mobs and items, alongside themed retail and dining experiences.

Among the headline additions is a world-first Minecraft-themed roller coaster, as well as interactive adventures and block-built play areas designed to recreate the game’s creative and exploratory spirit.

Continuous expansion

Located around 35 minutes by direct train from London Waterloo, the new land is intended to attract families and younger audiences while reinforcing Minecraft’s position as a cross-media entertainment property.

Merlin said the project ranks among its most ambitious recent developments and forms part of a long-standing partnership with Mojang Studios to extend the Minecraft brand beyond digital platforms.

“Minecraft World represents a meaningful milestone in our ongoing journey to expand the Minecraft universe," said Minecraft senior creative director of entertainment Torfi Frans Ólafsson.

“We're thrilled to have partnered with Merlin Entertainments to realise a place where you can literally be in the Minecraft Overworld and have an adventure of your own with your family and friends.

The team at Merlin Entertainments and Mojang have worked hard to craft an experience that feels immersive, authentic and welcoming, and we can't wait for our community to experience it.”