Mojang and King launch Minecraft Blast playtest in Malaysia

Minecraft Blast is currently available in Malaysia.

The puzzle title is undergoing a playtest in the country on iOS.

Mojang Studios and King have teamed up on a new mobile game called Minecraft Blast.

Currently listed exclusively on the App Store in Malaysia, the limited-time playtest will give iOS users in the country the opportunity to match, blast and smash through a sample of Minecraft-themed puzzles.

Minecraft Blast also promises to feature familiar creatures like chickens, zombies and creepers, and locations like villages, caves and a pirate ship. Customisation options will allow players to decorate and expand the world.

Promotional images from Minecraft Blast are currently visible on Sensor Tower. They showcase colourful puzzles lined with TNT, as well as a selection of weapons like a sword and shovel.

Puzzle play

In a post on Minecraft’s website, Mojang Studios noted that development of the classic Minecraft game won’t be impacted as Blast is being developed by a separate team.

Minecraft Blast will be free-to-play and is being designed with quick gameplay sessions in mind, tailored to mobile. Players can expect to craft, complete tasks, level up, and build Minecraft-style locales.

"We’re extremely early days with this project and plan to start rolling out small, limited-run tests in select markets to help us gather early feedback and involve our community from the start," Mojang Studios stated.

"At this time, the playtest is only available to players located in Malaysia. We understand that many players around the world are excited to try Minecraft Blast, and we appreciate your enthusiasm. But don't worry - more regions will be included down the road."

