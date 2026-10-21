Umamusume's LA concerts cancelled over US visa issues

The shows were scheduled for October 22nd and 23rd, 2026.

The company is considering responses for fans who planned to attend in person.

The world tour still has planned stops in London, Seoul and Yokohama, with dates yet to be announced.

Cygames has cancelled its Umamusume: Pretty Derby 7th Event: The Stage concerts in Los Angeles after failing to secure US visas for the voice actresses due to perform at the shows.

The concerts were scheduled for October 22nd and 23rd, 2026, at the LA Peacock Theater. The game's Japanese developer will now refund both physical and streaming tickets.

“Although we have coordinated repeatedly with all parties concerned and explored every possible option in our efforts to make this event happen, we were unable to obtain the necessary visas for entry into the US," Cygames wrote in a statement.

“So we have come to the painful conclusion that holding the concerts is no longer possible. To all the trainers who were eagerly looking forward to the show, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and concern this causes, and for announcing this so close to the event date."

Refunds and future shows

According to Siliconera, Cygames filed the visa applications more than six months ago, but they had not been approved.

The concerts were set to feature the voice actresses behind characters such as Tokai Teio, Oguri Cap, Haru Urara, Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond. The performers also sing the songs featured in the game and show, meaning Cygames could not simply bring in replacement singers.

The company is considering possible responses for people who had planned to attend in person, with further details to be shared on the official 7th Event World Tour website at a later time.

Three other tour stops remain planned for London, Seoul and Yokohama, although dates have not yet been announced.